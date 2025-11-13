“Someone should set up a GoFundMe for Dawson”: Fans rally around James Van Der Beek as he auctions memorabilia amid cancer treatment

Actor James Van Der Beek attends the Los Angeles premiere of Tubi's "Sidelined: The QB And Me" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on November 14, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

James Van Der Beek has announced that he will be auctioning off items and memorabilia from the popular show, Dawson’s Creek. The actor, who is suffering from stage 3 colorectal cancer, will also be auctioning items from his film, Varsity Blues to help pay for his medical treatment.

Ever since Van Der Beek announced that he would be offering fans a chance to buy memorabilia to fund his treatment, netizens have rallied together in support of the actor. In particular, Van Der Beek’s fans are decrying the state of healthcare in the country, which has forced a well-known celebrity to resort to external funding for his medical bills.

While expressing support for the Dawson’s Creek star, a fan took to X in wake of the news that Van Der Beer has decided to auction memorabilia to suggest,

“Someone should set up a gofundme for Dawson.”

Someone should set up a gofundme for Dawson.https://t.co/bbXU9kTNYO — Kelly Hallissey (@Bitchiest) November 12, 2025

Another netizen criticized healthcare in the country, and wrote,

“Healthcare in America is so broken! I just read that James Van Der Beek is selling off props and memorabilia from Dawson's Creek and Varsity Blues to pay for [Colon] Cancer treatments!”

Echoing the statement, another fan took to X to remark,

“Not even James Van Der Beek can afford health care for his cancer without selling his prized possessions.”

Another netizen expressed concern about Van Der Beek, and while commenting on the uncertainty in the entertainment industry, wrote,

“You would think someone as talented & successful as James Van Der Beek would have money to cover his cancer costs but apparently not … show business really cares about its people… terrible”

A netizen shared how incredibly sad the story of Van Der Beek made him, and said,

“This is unbelievably sad. Dawson’s Creek star James van der Beek is now selling merchandise from the show to help pay for cancer treatment. The father of six was diagnosed with cancer last year and cannot afford to pay for healthcare despite the fact that the show he was on was syndicated and aired to tens of millions of homes worldwide.”

Another fan posted a clip of Van Der Beek speaking through a screen at a Dawson’s Creek reunion, and wrote,

“seeing him like this broke my heart, especially for his family. insanely proud of him for continuing to fight during stage 3 colorectal cancer. James Van Der Beek was so important to pop culture and the heartthrob era. hope he knows we're all rooting for him.”

seeing him like this broke my heart, especially for his family. insanely proud of him for continuing to fight during stage 3 colorectal cancer. James Van Der Beek was so important to pop culture and the heartthrob era. hope he knows we're all rooting for him. pic.twitter.com/5lF3QemPE0 — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) September 25, 2025

James Van Der Beek will be offering memorabilia on auction in December

James Van Der Beek revealed last year that he was diagnosed with cancer, as per The Guardian. The news outlet noted that the actor continued to work despite his health struggles, and appeared in the film, Sidelined: The QB and Me in addition to featuring on one episode of the series, Walker.

As per People Magazine, the actor has now decided to sell items from his personal collection through Propstore for its Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, which is scheduled to take place from December 5 to December 7.

While sharing news about the auction, Van Der Beek told People Magazine,

“I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear that the time is now.”

He also shared that he was focusing on being optimistic, and as per the news outlet, added,

“I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family. There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

Among the items on auction will be the shirt Van Der Beek’s character Dawson wore during the first episode of the series and the necklace gifted by Dawson to Katie Holmes’ character, as per People Magazine.