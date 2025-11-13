Who is Zerocalcare and what is the controversy involving Hideo Kojima? Drama explained as video game designer issues statement

Hideo Kojima's team issues response following backlash over his post featuring Zerocalcare. (Image by Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images)

Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima posted a photo with Italian cartoonist Michele Rech, professionally known as Zerocalcare, earlier this month. However, what would have simply been a photo symbolizing two artists appreciating one another, was perceived online as laden with political undertone.

The snap was seemingly taken at the 2025 Lucca Comics & Games convention in Italy which ran from October 29 to November 2. Kojima was holding the Japanese version of Rech's 2016 graphic novel Kobane Calling as he posed alongside the smiling author. The game designer captioned the post, "With Zerocalcare, Italian cartoonist."

Rech's autobiographical book demonstrates his experience of visiting Northern Syria’s Syrian Kurdistan and the Turkish-Syrian border to witness and volunteer for the YPG fighters in Kurdish resistance. The YPG, although fought against ISIS, was classified as a terrorist group by Turkey. Some international organizations also accused YPG of recruiting children in their armed forces.

We would like to clarify the facts regarding the photo featuring Hideo Kojima and Italian cartoonist Zerocalcare as follows:



There is no personal or professional relationship between the two individuals.

Hence, Hideo Kojima's post with Michele Rech was met with criticism online, with many Turkish sites alleging that the Japanese designer supported the terror group. Kojima deleted the photo after the backlash which also reportedly included death threats.

On November 12, Kojima Productions issued an official statement on X to clarify the facts pertaining to the controversy:

"In light of certain misunderstandings that have arisen in some media reports and on social networks, we would like to take this opportunity to accurately convey the facts."

Alluding to Hideo Kojima's speculated association with Michele Rech, Kojima Productions claimed:

"There is no personal or professional relationship between the two individuals."

Kojima Productions claimed the Japanese designer shared a brief introduction with Michele Rech "through an acquaintance" at the Lucca Comics & Games event when the photo was taken. The statement continued:

"Neither Mr. Kojima nor KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS had any prior knowledge or understanding of Mr. Zerocalcare's works or political positions, and there was no intention to express agreement with, or support for, any particular stance or opinion."

Zerocalcare addresses Hideo Kojima photo controversy

Shortly after Hideo Kojima deleted his photo with Michele Rech, the cartoonist addressed the matter on Instagram on November 4. Through cartoon illustrations and voiceover, Zerocalcare depicted how the controversial photo came to be.

Calling Hideo Kojima the "Jesus Christ of video games", Rech explained his publisher proposed that he shares a copy of his graphic novel with the game designer. After Rech handed Kojima the book, the latter held it up and the photo was taken.

What Rech said about the backlash Hideo Kojima received, could be roughly translated to:

"I opened the internet and saw two hundred Turkish sites saying that Kojima had published a post in favor of terrorism."

Zerocalcare seemingly sent a jab at the Turkish sites, and Turkey in general for deeming YPG as a terrorist group. He further took pity in the criticism Kojima had been facing online and accused the Turks of harassing the Japanese game designer.