What is Kim Kardashian’s net worth in 2025? Fortune explored as her brand SKIMS is valued at $5 billion

Kim Kardashian’s Net Worth Reaches $1.9 Billion as SKIMS Valued at $5 Billion (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian's net worth reached $1.9 billion in 2025, according to Forbes’ estimates, after a significant funding round brought in $225 million to support her clothing brand, SKIMS. Forbes reported that this investment raised the company’s value to $5 billion.

Kim Kardashian's Skims is now valued at $5 BILLION after a new funding round. pic.twitter.com/MVC1dUULmC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 13, 2025

Goldman Sachs Alternatives led the funding and received additional support from billionaire Byron Trott’s BDT & MSD Partners. Before this funding, Kardashian was worth $1.7 billion, and SKIMS had been valued at $4 billion in 2023.

Jens Grede, co-founder and CEO of SKIMS, said in a press release,

“This milestone reflects continued confidence in our long-term vision and, coupled with disciplined execution, positions Skims to unlock its next phase of growth."

Kardashian founded SKIMS in 2019 alongside Jens Grede and Emma Grede. It began as a shapewear brand sold to customers, but has evolved into a full-fledged clothing company. Now, the brand sells a variety of items, including T-shirts, pajamas, jackets and men's wear such as hoodies.

The company continues to expand its retail presence. It already has 20 stores across the U.S. and Mexico. SKIMS plans to utilize the new funding to expand its store network and introduce additional products. The company aims to focus on becoming a predominantly physical business within the next few years.

Kardashian, who serves as Chief Creative Officer, expressed excitement for the brand’s next chapter.

“We can’t wait to take Skims to the next level as we continue to innovate and set the standard for our industry,” she said.

SKIMS expands with Nike partnership and moves into the beauty market

SKIMS teamed up with Nike earlier this year to create NikeSKIMS, a women's activewear line. This collaboration will introduce a new collection on Thursday, featuring items such as socks, waist packs and training gloves.

SKIMS is not just focusing on fashion. The company is also entering the beauty market. In March, SKIMS purchased the 20% stake that Coty, a French beauty company, owned in SKKN by Kim Kardashian’s skincare line. They did not say how much they paid for it. Coty had bought the stake for $200 million in 2021. SKIMS later shut down SKKN but brought in Diarrha N’Diaye, the founder of Ami Colé, to take charge of future beauty and fragrance projects.

Even with her reality TV fame, Kardashian now gets most of her wealth from SKIMS. She controls a bit less than a third of the brand, while the Gredes together have about 14%. The company expects to reach $1 billion in net sales by 2025, compared to $750 million it made last year.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show earlier this month, Kardashian said,