Kim Kardashian Reveals ChatGPT Misled Her During Law Exams (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian shared how her use of artificial intelligence didn't work out during her law studies. The TV personality and business owner said she often turned to ChatGPT to get ready for her tests. However, she found that the AI tool would give her incorrect answers quite often. This led to her not doing well on her exams.

Kim Kardashian reveals she uses ChatGPT for legal advice on her law exam questions during her Vanity Fair Lie Detector interview.



“I use it for legal advice. So when I am needing to know the answer to a question, i'll take a picture and snap it and put it in there. They're… pic.twitter.com/jqcKY4ujmq — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 4, 2025

During her talk on Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test series with her All's Fair co-star Teyana Taylor on November 3, Kardashian discussed how she utilizes AI for her studies.

"I use it for legal advice," Kim said. "So, when I need to know the answer to a question, I’ll take a picture and put it in there."

When Taylor, 34, questioned whether using ChatGPT to find answers could be considered cheating, Kardashian responded by pointing out the chatbot’s unreliability.

“They’re always wrong,” she said. “It has made me fail tests all the time. And then I’ll get mad and I’ll yell at it, ‘You made me fail! Why did you do this?’ And it will talk back to me.”

Kardashian went on to describe her interactions with the AI, recalling how she would have mock conversations with it after realizing her mistakes.

“I will talk to it and say, ‘Hey, you’re gonna make me fail. How does that make you feel that you really need to know these answers and I’m coming to you?’” she said. “And then it’ll say back to me, ‘This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. You knew the answers all along.’”

Kim Kardashian nears legal qualification while balancing acting projects

Despite the challenges she faced while using ChatGPT, Kardashian remains focused on her legal aspirations. The SKIMS founder, who began her law journey several years ago through an apprenticeship program, shared that she is close to earning her qualifications.

“I will be qualified in two weeks,” she said during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show on October 24. “I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want.”

As she waits for her bar exam results, Kardashian keeps busy with other projects.

She now works on Ryan Murphy's legal drama, All's Fair, alongside Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Glenn Close and Naomi Watts. Looking back on her path, she said,