Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias' dating history explored after couple announces birth of their fourth child

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova, who have been together since 2001, recently welcomed welcomed their fourth child. According to People Magazine, the couple took to Instagram to share the news in a joint post where they announced the birth of their child on December 17. The news comes four months after their announcement in August that they were expecting their fourth child.

The couple, who share three other children, lead a largely private life away from spotlight. Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias first welcomed their twin children, Lucy and Nicholas, on December 16, 2017. They later welcome their daughter, Mary, on January 30, 2020.

More about Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's relationship history, as the star couple welcome their fourth child

Anna Kournikova first met Enrique Iglesias back in 2001, when the former tennis star appeared in the music video for his single Escape, from his album of the same name. According to People Magazine, the two soon began dating, after which they made their first public appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards a few months later in 2002.

At one point in 2004, Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias were reported to be engaged, but the rumors were quickly proven false. The couple were also reported to have ended their relationship after Enrique Iglesias jokingly said in an interview that he was single. However, the confusion was later cleared up by his representative, who added that "they are still together."

Anna Kournikova, who is extremely private about her personal life, opened up in a rare interview in 2008 about her relationship with the Grammy-winning singer, adding marriage was not something she wanted. She said

"I’m never getting married [and ] Everything is good."

Later in a 2011 interview with Women's Health Magazine, Anna Kournikova further explained her desire to have children in the future. She said:

"I absolutely want to have children, whether I have my own or adopt. I love taking care of people.”

She further added:

"[Marriage] isn't important to me. I'm in a happy relationship — that's all that matters. I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting each other completely."

Since welcoming their children, the couple have continued to maintain their privacy but occasionally share pictures of their family on their Instagram. According to People Magazine, during an interview with the outlet, the Heat singer revealed how meeting Anna Kournikova while shooting his music video changed his life.