“Peak glow-up” - Fans share excitement over Macaulay Culkin’s new look from Fallout season 2

Macaulay Culkin (Image via Getty)

Fallout season 2 is currently underway and fans of Macaulay Culkin can barely contain their excitement at seeing the actor back in action, that too ahead of Christmas. Created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, the show is adapted from the popular video game franchise of the same name. The latest installment premiered on December 16, 2025 on Amazon Prime Video.

Audiences have already flooded social media with their reactions to seeing first-look images of Macaulay Culkin’s yet unnamed character.

One person wrote on X, “Macaulay Culkin in ‘FALLOUT’ S2 - Home Alone kid now surviving nukes? Macaulay finally upgraded from pizza traps to radroach traps, peak glow-up.”

This refers to the actor’s best known role as Kevin McAllister in the Christmas classic, Home Alone.

“Bro really survived home alone just to thrive in the wasteland character development unmatched,” echoed another.



“Culkin's casting is inspired. Hope they lean into the dark humor, Fallout-style. His expressive face is perfect for the wasteland,” noted a third.



Another person wrote, “Macaulay Culkin in the Fallout universe is the crossover we didn’t know we needed!”

What is Fallout season 2 all about?

Looks like Season Two hits. Like a power fist to the chest. pic.twitter.com/QTalq1uK8H — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) December 22, 2025

The official synopsis for Fallout season 2 reveals that the series will continue directly after the epic finale of season 1, taking viewers deeper into the post-apocalyptic world as the story moves through the Mojave wasteland and into the legendary ruins of New Vegas.

The new season expands the scope of the series which is based on one of the most celebrated video game franchises of all time and continues exploring a world defined by stark inequality between the haves and the have-nots. Set 200 years after a devastating nuclear apocalypse, Fallout follows the sheltered inhabitants of luxurious underground vaults who are forced to emerge into the irradiated surface world their ancestors abandoned.

Once outside, they are confronted by a harsh, chaotic landscape that is far more complex than expected and filled with bizarre cultures, brutal violence and dark humorous absurdity. Season 2 promises to build on these themes by immersing audiences further into the strange and dangerous universe of the wasteland, where survival requires adaptability and moral compromise and where the remnants of the old world collide with the unpredictable realities of the new one.

Release schedule of Fallout season 2

Good morning, Vault Dwellers! We have a full presentation schedule prepared for you. Just two weeks from now and we’ll be underway! pic.twitter.com/WL269HBEtS — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) December 3, 2025

Fallout season 2 episode 1 premiered on Prime Video on Tuesday December 16 at 9 pm ET and 6 pm PT. New episodes thereafter release weekly on Wednesdays directly for streaming on Prime Video at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

Episode 1 : December 16, 2025

: December 16, 2025 Episode 2 : December 24, 2025

: December 24, 2025 Episode 3 : December 31, 2025

: December 31, 2025 Episode 4 : January 07, 2026

: January 07, 2026 Episode 5 : January 14, 2026

: January 14, 2026 Episode 6 : January 21, 2026

: January 21, 2026 Episode 7 : January 28, 2026

: January 28, 2026 Episode 8: Febuary 04, 2026

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from the world of entertainment.

