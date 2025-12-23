Inside Shaun Weiss' addiction battle as Mighty Ducks star offers to help former child actor Tylor Chase amid homeless report

Shaun Weiss has offered to help former child actor Tylor Chase.(via/Instagram/shaunweiss).

Actor Shaun Weiss, who is known for his role in The Mighty Ducks movie franchise, recently revealed that he is interested in helping former child actor Tylor Chase, who is now experiencing homelessness. According to Variety, Shaun Weiss, who had previously been through a public battle with addiction, posted a video on his Instagram account on Monday, December 22, where he spoke about having made arrangements for Chase after hearing about his situation. In his video, Weiss can he heard saying:

“I have received many messages about [Tylor Chase]. I reached out to some friends of mine, and we have a bed for him at a detox, and we have a place for him to go and get long-term treatment."

He further added:

"All we need to do now is find him. I’m not in Los Angeles, or I would go look for him myself. [If you can]get a face-to-face” with Chase, please DM me so we can get him some help in time for the holiday.”

This video by Shaun Weiss comes just days after a clip of Tylor Chase, initially posted three months ago in September, went viral. The video shows Chase in a disheveled state and living on the streets of Riverside, California. According to New York Post, a Gofundme Page, which initially raised $1,200, was started for Chase, who is known for his role in the 2004 Nickelodeon show "Ned's Declassified School Surving Guide," but was later stopped at the insistence of his mother. She reportedly stated that Chase needed medical help at the moment and not money, adding, "money would not be a benefit to him."

More about Shaun Weiss' own battle with addiction, as he offers to help former child actor Tylor Chase in his struggles

Shaun Weiss rose to fame with his role as Greg Goldberg in the first The Mighty Ducks movie in 1992. He later went on to appear in other roles in projects like Heavyweights, Crazy For a Kiss, Sabrina: The Teenage Witch, The Tony Danza Show, and others. Shaun Weiss had his own share of struggles. According to TMZ, in July 2017, he was arrested for the theft of merchandise from an electronics store and was sentenced to 150 days in jail, but only served 12 days due to overcrowding.

Just five days after being released, Shaun Weiss was once again arrested for the alleged possession of a controlled substance, which was later reported to be Methamphetamine. An incident took place close to the Warner Bros studio lot in Burbank, California, after which a 911 call was made, and he was later held on a $20,000 bond. According to People Magazine, Shaun Weiss was later sentanced to 90 days in prison.

One year later, on August 3, Weiss was arrested in Oroville, California, for public intoxication, but was later released without charges being filed against him. He later entered a drug rehabilitation center following the incident. Two years later in January 26, 2020, the Empty Nest actor was once again arrested under the suspicion of burglary, from Marysville, California, after attempting to enter a person's garage. According to reports, Weiss was under the influence of Methamphetamine at the time and was held on a $52,000 bail.

According to People Magazine, Shaun Weiss celebrated two years of sobriety in 2022 and was later cast in the 2023 movie Jesus Revolution. In his appearance on the Pod Meets World podcast earlier this year, Weiss explained how his addiction issues began once he was not working, but emphasized that the support and love from fans was something that really helped him. He said:

"When I look back on it, my issues really sunk in when all of that stuff went away. I never really got into drugs or anything while I was working. It was when I stopped working, and I basically walked away from things thinking that I could just, you know, roll back in whenever. When the life of being in movies and television, when that disappeared, I think boredom really became something that was very hard for me to deal with. It definitely created a an enormous void that I had difficulty filling, So, it definitely affected me and definitely was a big deal, but maybe not in like the traditional way that people might assume"

He further added:

"And so when I started getting this kind of support from people and I started doing better, it became a thing where I didn't want to let anybody down."

The actor most recently welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, and is now often seen posting on Instagram, where he has a significant social media following. Apart from Shaun Weiss, other actors who have expressed desire to help Tylor Chase include his former Ned's Declassified School Surving Guide co-stars, such as Daniel Curtis Lee, Lindsay Shaw and, others.