DOJ allegedly removes video purportedly showing Jeffrey Epstein suicide attempt. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

The Department of Justice has made headlines after removing a video that allegedly recreated Jeffrey Epstein's suicide in his Manhattan jail cell. The NY Post reported that the video briefly emerged on the Department of Justice's website as part of the Epstein Files section.

The news outlet reported that the video clip showed a white-haired man seemingly "jerking his head" next to his bed.

Additionally, the clip had the timestamp "4:29 a.m. Aug. 10, 2019," which was two hours prior to when the convicted offender was found dead at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre.

The clip reportedly took the internet by storm until it was revealed it was fake.

A source told the Post that the video is "bogus" and had been on YouTube for years. X user, @KaceeRAllen, took to their channel and posted a YouTube image of the fabricated video that had been posted in 2020. They wrote in the caption,

"The viral video purporting to show Jeffrey Epstein's suicide, which briefly appeared in a recent Department of Justice file release, is not authentic footage. It is a fabricated clip that originated on YouTube over five years ago (around 2020), created as a 3D-rendered simulation by an individual experimenting with graphics software."

The viral video purporting to show Jeffrey Epstein's suicide, which briefly appeared in a recent Department of Justice file release, is not authentic footage.



It is a fabricated clip that originated on YouTube over five years ago (around 2020), created as a 3D-rendered… pic.twitter.com/afBiiX1Lgu — Kacee Allen (@KaceeRAllen) December 23, 2025

DOJ allegedly briefly uploads and removes fake video showing Jeffrey Epstein's suicide attempt

The Department of Justice has reportedly not offered any clarification after a fake video briefly emerged on their website. The NY Post reported that the video comes after a "dump" of photos and videos in the Epstein Files.

While the video was taken down shortly after its release on Monday, sources reported that it reignited controversies surrounding Epstein's death.

People magazine reported that it was noted that there were no cameras recording the night Epstein died by suicide, in a report released by the Bureau of Prisons in 2023.

The news outlet reported that the photos of Epstein's cell released by the BOP have also been scrutinized.

In related news, Bill Clinton has urged DOJ to release all the files linked to Epstein, per News18. Clinton's spokesperson, Angel Urena noted in a statement,

"What the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, shows that someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what, or why."

The emergence of a fake video on the Department of Justice's website has sparked fresh controversy around the authenticity of evidence linked to Jeffrey Epstein.