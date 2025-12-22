Would Trader Joe's be open on Christmas 2025? Store hours, dates, and more explored

Close-up of Trader Joe's grocery store sign on building facade, San Francisco, California, August 29, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Shoppers are not just buying gifts for loved ones this holiday season. Many people are also preparing ahead and stocking up on groceries for the holidays knowing how busy the days ahead will be and some stores are closing. And like most stores, Trader Joe's will be closed on Christmas Day.

Trader Joe's changes its store hours for major holidays. On December 25, they will not be operating but shoppers can still visit their stores until Christmas Eve.

But please note that they will be operating on shorter hours than usual on Christmas Eve.

More details are below on Trader Joe's last-minute shoppers wanting to stock up on groceries or looking for stocking stuffers.

What time will Trader Joe's open and close for Christmas 2025?

Trader Joe's released their Christmas 2025 holiday store hours earlier in December to guide customers who plan to visit the store during the holidays. Their stores, no matter the location, will follow the same protocol on Christmas Day.

All stores nationwide will be closed on December 25 as part of the religious and cultural holiday.

Until then, their stores will operate in their normal hours except on December 24. Stores will only be open until 5:00 pm local time on December 24.

This will give all their employees time to return home and celebrate Christmas Eve with their loved ones and families.

Normal store hours are expected to return on December 29 to December 30. Trader Joe's will have another reduced store hours on December 31, opening until 5:00 pm before stores close again on New Year's Day.

Trader Joe's doesn't doesn’t have an online store and doesn’t offer curbside pickup or delivery. Shoppers need to make sure to take note of their holiday hours and get everything they need from the stores before they close for the holidays.

Trader Joe's unveils its seasonal products for Christmas 2025

Trader Joe's churns out loads of seasonal, limited, and holiday items every year. Some of them are classic hits while others are one-offs that shoppers can only get during the holidays and until supplies last.

Trader Joe's is not selling their products online. But shoppers can check out their website for their list of seasonal items before braving the local TJ's aisles.

For instance, the Trader Joe's Cashel Blue Cheese Potato Chips are only available during the holidays. Shoppers will have to wait another year to get their hands on one of them once they are off the shelves.

The same goes for their loaves of Organic Fig & Honey batard, an exclusive holiday-only treat, and the packs of Peppermint Brookies that are only available at TJ's bakery section for a limited time.

Check out their website for more seasonal products.

Stay tuned to PRIMETIMER for more informative news and updates.