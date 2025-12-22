What did Nick Reiner say about his dad guiding him through an Acid Trip? Past interview resurfaces amid Rob Reiner’s death (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Nick Reiner has come under renewed scrutiny following his arrest in connection with the fatal murder of his parents, with a previously recorded podcast interview now resurfacing online. He'd appeared years earlier - back during promotions for Being Charlie in 2015 - talking openly on Dopey, a podcast centered on addiction and healing, revealing fragments of his inner chaos and home dynamics.

That moment, buried until now, resurfaces with weight; listeners are re-hearing him mimic Rob and Michele Reiner, recalling how they stayed by his side when paranoia gripped him mid-trip. Their voices, recreated in his own speech, painted a picture of care - an image clashing sharply against current headlines reshaping public memory.

In an old podcast, Nick Reiner reflected on a troubling LSD episode

In that same podcast, Nick Reiner opened up about an unsettling moment years back - one that quietly revealed how shaky things had become before everything worsened. He described taking LSD while spending time with a fellow participant from a drug treatment program, noting that the experience quickly spiraled into something he felt unable to control. Unlike prior instances, this episode left him disoriented and alone after his companion departed.

When the other person left, Nick found himself untethered, spinning in silence without anyone nearby. With old routines tugging at his mind - rehab lessons, check-ins, survival tricks - he reached out to his parents instead of vanishing inward. That evening unfolded slowly, hour by hour, anchored only by his father's steady voice filling the space between panic and dawn. Nick said his father told him (via TMZ):

"Calm down, son. I used to do this in the '60s. You'll come down. It won't be forever."

Nick further said about his father:

"He just talked me down for like 8 hours straight ... We laid side-by-side in bed, looking up at the ceiling while he told me about the '60s."

The account emerged just as whispers surfaced about Nick Reiner - weeks prior to his parents' passing, he'd been hit with a schizophrenia diagnosis, adjusting meds in ways reports claim twisted his actions into something erratic. Now locked in Men's Central Jail in LA, under suicide watch.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!