What is Schizophrenia? Details explored as Nick Reiner diagnosis revealed amid ongoing double homicide case

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 14: Jake Reiner, Nick Reiner, Romy Reiner, Michele Singer Reiner and Rob Reiner attend Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse pop-up grand opening on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas )

Nick Reiner was reportedly struggling badly with severe mental health conditions before he murdered his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner. According to TMZ, doctors said he had schizophrenia. Just days prior to the tragic incident, he had visited a psychiatrist. The actions that Nick Reiner allegedly commenced became even more disturbing.

Schizophrenia is a complicated psychiatric disorder that influences the way an individual thinks, feels, and perceives reality, and is usually characterized by hallucinations, delusions, and difficulties in performing daily tasks.

Nick Reiner's schizophrenia and medication changes reportedly fueled instability before the violence

Fresh reports reveal complex medical and behavioral issues in the days leading up to the violence. Nick Reiner got into a Los Angeles rehab clinic - famous for handling serious mental struggles along with drug issues - a place said to charge about $70k monthly, often picked by rich or powerful families wanting intense help for their kids.

Around three or four weeks prior, medics adjusted his meds, trying to steady his state. But rather than improve, things took a turn; people close by noticed he reportedly became more erratic and harder to handle. Doctors kept tweaking the meds, trying to get things right - yet nothing really worked.

After changing the drugs, Nick appeared disconnected from reality, a source close to him told TMZ. Sources allege that his ongoing substance use significantly worsened his schizophrenia, compounding the challenges of treatment. From what investigators and lawyers are picking up lately, the case is expected to move forward with a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

