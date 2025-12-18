"Being Charlie" producer Douglas Shaffer thought Nick Reiner's "demons were like exorcised," was left shocked by Rob Reiner's murder

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 08: Rob Reiner discusses "Shock & Awe" with the Build Series at Build Studio on June 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead at their Los Angeles residence on December 14, 2025. Authorities have detained their son Nick Reiner as the primary suspect in the double murders as of now. Meanwhile, Being Charlie producer Douglas Shaffer chimed in on the situation while speaking to Page Six.

The 2015 movie was directed by Rob, while Nick was one of the writers. The film starred actors such as Nick Robinson, Common, Cary Elwes, Devon Bostick, and Morgan Saylor. While speaking to Page Six, Shaffer shared his experience working with the father-son duo at the time.

"It was just a good experience for everybody involved. And so that's why when all this stuff came up, it was just complete and total shock," said the producer.

Douglas Shaffer further shared his view of Nick Reiner and said,

"Nick… I thought the demons were, like, exorcised. After the movie, I felt like, "Okay, he's on the up and up. This is good. He's doing good.' I had no idea these other issues were happening. So it was a shock. I mean, I thought it was a home invasion at first when I heard. I had no idea."

The producer stated that he was in shock when he learned about the double murders and Nick being a suspect.

A crew member from the sets of Being Charlie told Page Six that there was tension between Nick and Rob Reiner

Producer Douglas Shaffer is not the only one from the Being Charlie crew who shared their reaction to the tragic incident. The movie stunt performer Erik Audé told Page Six that Nick and Rob Reiner would apparently fight publicly on sets and had some tension between them. Audé made these revelations shortly after authorities arrested Nick.

According to Audé, Nick was "spoiled," and the late director was "tired of his sh*t." Further calling Nick Reiner a nepo baby, Erik Audé said,

"I just assumed, whether this is correct or not, this kid must be pushing all his buttons. Rob can't do anything right. He's a nepo-baby, a spoiled kid to the tee."

However, the stunt performer also stated that it seemed like Rob loved his son despite all the troubles. Audé, meanwhile, called Nick "unappreciative." According to reports by Page Six, even before Nick's arrest, Audé felt that he could be responsible for the murders. He continued by saying that the father-son duo would often reconcile and seal things with a "kiss on the lips."

"Families fight, but they do it in the privacy of their own home. People have a way of filtering themselves around other people. They didn't," Audé added.

While Audé said that he found Nick "spoiled" and "unappreciative," the latter was always "kind" to him. According to reports, the 2015 movie was based on Nick Reiner's own struggles with drug addiction. In 2016, he told AOL that working on Being Charlie brought him close to Rob. However, a source from the producer believed otherwise and said that it distanced them even further.

Nick Reiner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and he made his first court appearance on Wednesday.