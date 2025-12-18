Coldplay's kisscam scandal's Kristin Cabot breaks silence, denies getting physical with former boss Andy Byron before the ill-fated incident

October 2, 2016: Fans on the Kiss Cam on the Jumbotron during the Jacksonville Jaguars versus the Indianapolis Colts International Series game at Wembley Stadium in London, England, UK. (Photo by Ricky Swift/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kristin Cabot, the now former HR exec who made headlines in Coldplay's kiss cam scandal in July, has broken silence over the controversy. In her interview with The New York Times, Cabot said that the controversy led her to lose her job and exposed her to massive public shaming and harassment. Cabot added that all this while she has been labelled a "slut," "homewrecker," and a "gold digger."

Cabot said that while the assumptions of her having an affair with her boss began going viral, that was not the case. She even denied having any physical relationship with Andy Byron. Cabot added that it was the first time at the concert that they embraced each other.

"I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss. And it's not nothing. I took accountability, and I gave up my career for that. That's the price I chose to pay," Kristin Cabot said.

She recalled the moment and said that the moment capturing her embracing her then boss "ruined" her life. Kristin Cabot and her then boss Andy Byron were attending a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium on July 16. A kiss cam captured Byron with his arms wrapped around Cabot, seemingly enjoying the concert.

While they attempted to hide, Chris Martin joked that they possibly were having an affair. Meanwhile, a concergoer captured the situation, and the video made it to TikTok, where it went viral.

Kristin Cabot said that she had "a big happy crush" on her then boss, Andy Byron

In her new interview with The New York Times, Kristin Cabot revealed that about a month before the concert, she and Andy Byron told each other about their respective separations. Cabot revealed that some time after that, she developed "a big happy crush" on Byron.

"We were sitting in the back of the stadium… in the pitch black, just feeling totally anonymous," said the former HR exec.

She added that she missed the announcement that stated that the jumbotron would focus on the audience. She continued by saying that the next thing she saw was them on the big screen. Kristin Cabot said that the first thought that she had at the time was of her estranged husband. Further in the interview, she revealed that since then she began facing massive harassment.

According to Cabot, she would get 500-600 calls each day, and paps would flood outside her house. She also told The Times that along with the public shaming, she was also exposed to a lot of death threats. Kristin Cabot continued by saying that the situation became so much worse that it started impacting her children as well, who got anxious about the family's safety.

An internal investigation took place at Astronomer, and they allegedly asked Kristin to return. She, however, denied going back and opted for a resignation. Speaking of her decision of not returning to Astronomer, Kristin said,

"I could not imagine how I could stand up as H.R. chief when I was a laughingstock."

Amid the controversy, she has also filed for divorce from Andrew, whom she also described as being "nothing but a gentleman." Kristin Cabot now requests understanding from the internet, particularly for the safety of her children.