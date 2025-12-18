How old is Cooper DeJean? Age and more about Philadelphia rookie rumored to be dating Nikki Bella

Nikki Garcia attends Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City (Image via Getty)

WWE star Nikki Bella has recently posted behind-the-scenes footage from the Philadelphia Eagles' 31-0 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, where she was posing with Cooper DeJean, sparking dating rumors. Cooper DeJean, a professional football cornerback for the Eagles, is 22 years old.

On February 9 this year, Cooper had a game to remember during Super Bowl 2025, marking his 22nd birthday. He made his first interception, and to top it off, scored the first touchdown of his career.

"It’s crazy. I never thought that would happen. And it did happen. It’s pretty cool. I’m just happy we won the game," he told reporters following the game.

He added:

"I've been dreaming of this since I was a kid, watching this game growing up. Now it’s here and now I get to wear a big old ring on my finger whenever we get it, hold that trophy. It’s amazing."

Meanwhile, on December 17, Nikki shared a reel on Instagram, which included a clip showing her near the locker of Cooper DeJean, followed by another clip where the two posed together.

"So blessed for the people around me, new friends and old, who make life so special and fun," Nikki captioned the post.

Cooper also commented with an eagle and red heart emoji in a separate post by Nikki.

In addition, another picture of Nikki and Cooper standing next to each other at a training camp during the off-season only added fuel to the dating rumors. Things got even more interesting when WWE's star Grayson Waller, in a recent episode of WWE RAW in Philadelphia, said that DeJean went to "RAW in Philly because he wanted to see Bella."

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: 42-year-old WWE superstar Nikki Bella and 22-year-old Eagles star CB Cooper DeJean are rumored to be dating.



The pair were seen together numerous times this offseason and fans are quickly putting the pieces together.



Coop is winning on and off the field 👀 pic.twitter.com/8lp2MKRScq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 18, 2025

It is worth noting that neither Nikki nor Cooper has officially confirmed their relationship status.

Cooper DeJean was previously linked to Steph Wilfawn

Before being romantically linked to Nikki Bella, Cooper DeJean was linked to University of Iowa student Steph Wilfawn since April 2024. That month, she shared a photo with him on her Instagram Stories, congratulating him with the caption, "Congrats @cooperdedjean !"

In 2024, Wilfawn also shared a now-deleted post on her Instagram of herself with DeJean on the sidelines during a game.

"Philly Philly 💚," she captioned the post.

She frequently posted updates on her Instagram and TikTok, including a January 2025 montage on TikTok where she celebrated the Eagles' victory in the NFC Championship against the Washington Commanders. The video also features her excitedly cheering on DeJean from the crowd.

"God is SO GOOD. See you in NOLA. Proud of you @Cooper DeJean," Steph Wilfawn captioned the post.

However, neither Cooper nor Steph ever publicly addressed their breakup or the nature of their relationship.

In other news, Nikki Bella, 42, finalised her divorce with Artem Chigvintsev last November.