Are Travis Scott and Tyla dating? Viral rumor debunked

Nowadays, there's speculation swirling online about a possible romance between Travis Scott and Tyla, fueled by their recent collaborations and public appearances together. Some fans took to social platforms right away, linking moments from the Water remix, shared video sets, even red carpets.

Even though chatter's spreading fast, nobody's confirmed they're actually a couple; and both artists have kept their personal lives private. It just shows how work ties or big-name hangouts can set off gossip storms real quick these days.

Travis Scott and Tyla dating rumors spark online buzz

Travis Scott teamed up with Tyla on the Water remix - fans noticed right away. Then they showed up together in a Jackboys 2 clip, sparking more talk. Hangouts spotted at events added fuel, along with posts they liked or shared. Rumors started spreading fast that something might be going on between them. Still, both have stayed quiet about dating rumors. No solid proof ever came out.

Tyla's talked before about her private life, saying music comes first - no mention of being tied down to someone. Same goes for Travis Scott; he hasn't hinted at anything going on between them. Sure, their teamwork looks smooth, shows up in photos, keeps people chatting online - there is no factual evidence or official confirmation that they are romantically involved.

Lets check what's the social media says regarding the rumor:

"tyla & travis scott are a couple???"