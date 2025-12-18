“Zero tolerance for guests who mistreat our employees”: Chipotle reacts to viral customers and employees' brawl at Hartford restaurant

A fight broke out at a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant in West Hartford on Saturday [Representational Image] (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Recently, a brawl broke out between customers and employees at a Chipotle Mexican Grill outlet in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Someone filmed the fight, which later went viral across social media platforms. The incident, which reportedly happened on Saturday (December 13), also triggered an investigation from the police.

Based on the clip, at least two customers were seen fighting employees at the Hartford County Chipotle eatery. After the incident went viral, the restaurant chain’s chief corporate affairs and food safety officer, Laurie Schalow, told CT Insider:

“At Chipotle, the health and safety of our employees and our guests is our highest priority.”

Emphasizing the company’s firm stance against its employees’ mistreatment, Schalow added:

“We have zero tolerance for guests who mistreat our employees and fail to give them the respect they deserve.”

Laurie Schalow told CT Insider that the restaurant company is cooperating with local authorities in investigating the incident. Meanwhile, the incident has also received various reactions from the netizens.

Internet reacts to the viral scuffle between customers and workers at the West Hartford Chipotle Mexican Grill

Days after the brawl emerged on social media, Laurie Schalow, on behalf of the company, condemned the incident. Well-known conservative internet personality, Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg), shared Chipotle’s official statement and the viral video. The 33-second-long clip sparked a plethora of reactions from the X users.

“This is unacceptable. Service workers deserve respect and safety. no one should face violence for doing their job,” a user wrote.

“Assaulting workers should mean immediate charges,” another user said.

“Lmao the guy with glasses watching it, probably the worst. Maybe leave or call 911?,” one user pointed out the crowd’s reaction.

“It’s Sad That People Just Stand There And Watch And Don’t Even Try To Stop The Fight,” another one added.

The video also garnered some humorous replies from netizens, who compared the incident to the viral “Waffle House” fights. A user wrote:

“Assaulting employees at Chipotle is unacceptable. Keep that degenerate behavior to Waffle House and Carnival Cruise Lines where it belongs.”

Another user joked:

“I save all my best public fighting for Waffle House”

One user tweeted:

“Must’ve gone to waffle House training!”

The clip started with a customer in a green sweatshirt throwing a metal object at one of the employees and later tackling the same worker to the ground, while others tried intervening. Later, another customer joined the brawl, as they exchanged blows with the Chipotle workers.

According to CT Insider, the incident is still under investigation. As of this writing, no arrests have been reported.