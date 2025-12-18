Who was Lane Rogers and what happened to him? LGBTQ+ community mourns death of activist

OnlyFans star Lane Rogers passed away in an accident on Dec 15 (Image via Instagram/@lanevrogers)

Famous OnlyFans creator Lane Rogers, better known as Blake Mitchell, died Monday. The 31-year-old adult film star’s family is at an “absolute loss for words,” TMZ reported. Rogers’ mother, Kerry Lowary, reportedly confirmed her son’s death in a now-removed Facebook post, per Queer Kentucky. She wrote:

“There are no words for the depth of this loss, and I am still trying to process the unimaginable. Lane was deeply loved, and his absence leaves a space that can never be filled.”

Lowary acknowledged the messages and prayers she received and mentioned that she would soon share details of the memorial service. She also asked for privacy for herself and her family amid the personal tragedy.

According to Queer Kentucky, Lane Rogers was born in Lexington on Aug. 14, 1994, and grew up in Versailles. He entered the adult entertainment industry in 2014, using the stage name Blake Mitchell. Lane Rogers was also well-known for his informal activism on issues concerning the LGBTQ+ community.

He used his platform to further the cause of the LGBTQ+ community. Lane often spoke about his bisexual identity, spread mental health awareness, and emphasized self-acceptance. Rogers garnered online fame and amassed over 406,000 followers on Instagram.

According to TMZ, Lane was travelling on his motorcycle when he had an accident near Oxnard, California, on Monday, around 4 p.m. His vehicle had collided with a box truck. TMZ confirmed that Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene. Ventura County Medical Examiner told the outlet that the OnlyFans star died from blunt force trauma.

Fans and the LGBTQ+ community remember Lane Rogers after his death at 31

After the news of the OnlyFans star's death broke, many expressed their condolences and paid tributes. Well-known influencer and Rogers’ friend Liam Riley posted his picture with the late content creator and penned a heartfelt message across his social media handles. Riley wrote:

“My heart is so heavy with the passing of my loved one @LaneVRogers 🤍I can’t believe I would be making this post this soon.”

Riley remembered meeting Rogers over a decade back and continued:

“Where do I even begin.. 10 years ago Lane walked into my life.. We shared so many beautiful memories I’ll cherish forever. He was the sweetest, smartest, most charming man I’ve ever met. A true definition of a gentleman. He was so romantic and loved so unconditionally. My favorite thing was how safe and beautiful he would always make me feel. Lane was a love I’ll have in my heart for the rest of my life.”

Liam Riley mentioned seeing Rogers on Sunday evening and added:

“Thank you for making my last day with you incredible. How I wish I could spend more time with you. Getting to see your favorite team (Go Rams) win the game and make it to the playoffs will be a memory I hold forever. I love you very much and I’m going to miss you every day.”

A user hailed Lane Rogers as “the sweetest, nicest man,” in an X post that read:

“My timeline is sadly filled with amazing memories and kind words about the sweetest nicest man, Lane Rogers. I never heard an unkind word come out of his mouth, and have never heard an unkind word said about him. Condolences to his family.”

Another user paid tribute to Rogers, remembering his activism:

“I’ve been a fan of Lane’s since 2015. He fought for the rights of everyone, and he loved everyone who came into his life. I never got to know him personally but I really wish I did. Rest in Peace Lane, hope you get to see Catch again up in Heaven ❤️‍🩹 @LaneVRogers”

One user posted on X:

“OMFG LANE V ROGERS AKA BLAKE MITCHELL DIED NOOOOOO WHYYYYY my gay little heart can’t take it 🥺😢”

Internet personality Justina Armistead also paid a heartfelt tribute to Lane Rogers on Instagram:

“I just learned of Lane Roger’s passing let me say he was an all around great guy, I was like this can’t be real and when I went to google it, it was true. Please tell everybody you love them no matter what you never know when it’s our last day here on earth ❤️”

Rogers was quite active on Instagram and posted a Reel on Dec. 11. The funny video was about him explaining to his past self what transpired in the last five years. The reel has been flooded with condolences from many fellow content creators and followers.