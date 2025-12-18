How old is John Travolta's youngest son? All about Riley Keough's husband and kids in wake of bombshell lawsuit allegation

Riley Keough's family explored amid bombshell John Travolta claims. (Image via Instagram/@rileykeough, @johntravolta)

John Travolta's youngest son, Ben Travolta, who is 15, is allegedly Riley Keough's biological son. The shocking claim was made in an amended lawsuit against Riley’s grandmother, Priscilla Presley.

Brigitte Kruse, who had business ties with Priscilla, began her legal battle against Elvis Presley's former wife in 2023. As part of the ongoing row, Brigitte has now sued Priscilla's son, Navarone Garibaldi.

Page Six obtained Brigitte's latest court filing Wednesday, where she claimed John Travolta's late wife, Kelly Preston, was unable to bear children. So, the couple had allegedly used Riley's eggs to birth their son, Ben, who was born on November 23, 2010.

Priscilla Presley shut down "shameful"claim her granddaughter Riley Keough is biological mom of John Travolta's son Benjamin, 15, whom the actor shared with late wife Kelly Preston.



If true, the teen would be Elvis Presley's great grandson! #Elvis pic.twitter.com/clNo9ktJb4 — The Last Show- Karen Lee (@thelastshow) December 18, 2025

According to the lawsuit, Riley's stepfather and Lisa Marie Presley's former husband Michael Lockwood told the late singer John and Kelly were unable to birth their own children. Lisa Marie had agreed to contribute her eggs to the couple to help them.

Brigitte Kruse claimed in the filing that Lisa Marie's eggs was previously used by the couple. However, they no longer wanted to use them due to Elvis' daughter's drug abuse.

Later, Riley Keough purportedly came into the picture where she made a transactional deal with John Travolta and Kelly Preston. Riley allegedly gave her eggs to the couple in exchange of an "1990's ish" old Jaguar and a payment of somewhat between $10,000 and $20,000. The couple also allegedly covered Riley Keough's medical bills.

The court filing contained a hand-written note with certain words including, "CA Fertility Partners", "Kelly Preston carried baby", "Dr. Mars (deceased)", and "Anita nurse". A screenshot of a chat, likely between Priscilla Presley and another person was also submitted in the filing. In the textual exchange, a photo of John Travolta with his daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, and son, Ben Travolta. The sender referred to Ben as Priscilla Presley's "beautiful great-grandson".

Riley Keough share two children with her husband

Riley Keough, who hasn't responded to the bombshell claims of being the biological mother of John Travolta's youngest son yet, is married toBen Smith-Petersen. The duo met in 2012 on the set of the George Miller film, Mad Max: Fury Road. They started dating shortly after, and Riley imagined a future with him nearly two weeks after the beginning of their romance.

Peterson popped the question in 2014, and the two got engaged. They tied the knot the following year, in 2015. In January 2023, Riley and Peterson revealed they welcomed their daughter, Tupelo, via surrogacy in August the previous year.

The couple became parents a second time earlier this year. Gushing about her great-grandchildren, Priscilla Presley told PEOPLE in September:

"I love her babies. I'm really happy for Riley. She's got an amazing husband and two great children, so I'm happy for her very much."

Priscilla Presley's attorneys have slammed Brigitte Kruse's claim that John Travolta's son, Ben, is biologically a Presley. Her lawyer, Marty Singer, criticized Brigitte, and her "co-conspirators"'s ethics.