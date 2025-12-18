Could Riley Keough be connected to John Travolta's son? Court documents make shocking claims

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: (L-R) Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, and Riley Keough attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley And Riley Keough at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)Baz Luhrmann, Austin Butler, (Bottom L-R) Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough

Page Six reported on Wednesday that a bombshell court filing lodged in Los Angeles alleged that Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, donated her egg so that actor John Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, could “get pregnant” with their 15-year-old son, Ben Travolta. The court documents also claim that Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s only child, donated eggs to the couple as well.

These allegations appear in a $50 million (£37 million) breach-of-contract lawsuit filed by Priscilla Presley’s former business associates, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, against her son, Garibaldi Garcia. The claims remain unproven.

The complaint further alleged that family tensions intensified after the death of Riley Keough’s mother, Lisa Marie Presley, in 2023. It stated that the Presley family battled for control of the estate, and that Kruse and Fialko served as negotiators and mediators on multiple occasions.

Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, allegedly told Kruse:

“John Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, had been unable to bear her own children, and Travolta and Presley previously used Lisa Marie’s eggs to get pregnant.”

“Lockwood claimed that Travolta needed to help salvage his career amid claims of sexual assault against other men” - Priscilla Presley’s former business associates claim in a new court filing

According to the court filing by Kruse and Fialko, Lockwood claimed that the Travoltas approached the Presley family again in 2010, a year after their son Jett died following a seizure.

“Lockwood claimed that Travolta needed to help salvage his career amid claims of sexual assault against other men, which threatened his career as a leading man" (via The National Enquirer).

According to Lockwood, Travolta didn't want to use Lisa Marie’s eggs because they were “eggs with heroin.”

Riley Keough allegedly donated her eggs to John Travolta and Kelly Preston so they could conceive their son, Ben Travolta, who was born in November 2010. Preston died in 2020 from breast cancer. Court documents claim Keough received a vintage Jaguar and payments between $10,000 and $20,000 for her involvement with the family.

Priscilla Presley is countersuing Kruse and Fialko for fraud and elder abuse, and she has denied all allegations against her in the court documents.

