Is there going to be Emily in Paris season 6? Renewal status and more

Lily Collins (Image Via Getty)

Emily in Paris is back with season 5, and fans are already asking what comes next. The Netflix series returned worldwide on December 18, with all episodes dropping at once. In India, the show became available at 1:30 pm IST, following Netflix’s global release schedule.

Season 5 shows Emily Cooper stepping into a bigger role at work, while also dealing with love, friendships, and life changes. With the new season now streaming, many viewers are wondering if Emily in Paris season 6 will happen.

Will there be Emily in Paris season 6?

Currently, there is no formal announcement from Netflix regarding the renewal of Emily in Paris for season 6. But still, there are valid reasons for fans to keep their hopes high. At the earnings call for Netflix’s Q3 in October, Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix, talked about the return of the popular series in 2026. He mentioned that the show was likely to go on, as reported by TV Insider and Show Snob.

Although, this is somewhat a non-official renewal announcement, many audiences and industry followers consider it to be an encouraging sign. The series has been one of the top-viewed series on Netflix globally, with the U.S., Europe, and India being its major markets. Its worldwide audience, along with social media and popularity, makes a sixth season really likely.

Netflix typically does not announce a renewal decision until a few weeks after release when it has had the chance to analyze the viewership stats. However, with season 5 already drawing interest, it is likely that the news about Emily in Paris season 6 will come in the next few months.

Emily in Paris season 5: Release details, cast, and more

Season 5 of Emily in Paris premiered on December 18 on Netflix. All episodes dropped together, making it easy for fans to binge-watch. The season includes 10 episodes, with a total runtime of about 275 minutes. Each episode runs between 31 and 38 minutes.

This season brings a big change in setting. While Paris still plays an important role, the story also moves to Rome. Emily, played by Lily Collins, is trusted with opening and running Agence Grateau’s new office in Italy. This marks a major step forward in her career.

Emily’s work life grows more serious, but her personal life remains messy. Season 5 continues to explore her complicated love story. While Emily moves ahead with new choices, her past with Gabriel is still very much present.

The main cast returns this season. Lily Collins is back as Emily Cooper. Ashley Park returns as Mindy. Lucas Bravo reprises his role as Gabriel. Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is back as Sylvie, with Samuel Arnold as Julien and Bruno Gouery as Luc.

In addition to new characters in Season 5, a major character, Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini, is introduced. He is a luxurious Italian fashion insider who turns Emily's life and work in Rome upside down in a good way.

