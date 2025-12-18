Fallout season 2 episode 1 easter eggs: All striking references from the video game explored in the premiere

A scene from Fallout season 2 (Image via X/@primevideo)

Fallout season 2 is an ongoing post-apocalyptic drama television series created by Lisa Joy, with Jonathan Nolan serving as showrunner. The series is based on the popular Fallout video game franchise, which explores a nuclear-ravaged world filled with mutated creatures, warring factions, and survival challenges.

The show adapts the games’ rich lore and dystopian storytelling for a serialized television format, bringing iconic elements like Vaults, advanced technology, and the moral dilemmas of post-war society to the screen. In the United States, Fallout season 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on December 16, 2025.

Second season continues in the aftermath of Season 1, following characters as they journey from the Mojave Wasteland to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. Based on the acclaimed video game series, the show explores a world 200 years after the apocalypse, where inhabitants of luxury fallout shelters must navigate a harsh, irradiated landscape. They encounter a complex, violent, and bizarre universe filled with unexpected dangers and eccentricities, highlighting the struggles between the haves and have-nots in a world where almost nothing remains to be claimed.

Fallout season 2 has eight episodes which have received rave reviews from both critics and general audience. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, the show has a critics rating of 96%, while the general audience rating stands at 95%.

List of all game easter eggs in Fallout season 2 episode 1

RobCo Industries

A TV broadcast shows a ROB-CO placard before Robert House amid nationwide protests, with demonstrators attacking robots. In the game Fallout: New Vegas, House’s RobCo empire makes him immensely powerful and creates the Pip-Boy 2000 later used by Vault-Tec.

H&H Tool Factory

During a tense bar confrontation, Mr. House notes that one man uses an H&H nail gun. In the games, H&H belongs to his half-brother Anthony House, who founded the company after stealing Robert House’s inheritance.

Radiation King

A Radiation King repair truck appears in the alley behind the bar where Robert House confronts the men. Radiation King, known for making appliances like TVs and radios, is referenced in nearly every Fallout game.

Great Khans

In Fallout: New Vegas, the Great Khans, introduced in season 2 Episode 1, are shown hanging a Ghoul by the neck. Evolving from the New Khans wiped out in Fallout 2, this raider tribe has extensive lore and backstory.

Dino Dee-Lite Motel

The Great Khans’ hideout is a defunct motel with a giant concrete dinosaur, known in Fallout: New Vegas as the Dino Dee-Lite Motel. The T-Rex mascot, Dinky, survives the nuclear blast, but the resort later falls into further disrepair as a town develops around it.

Starlight Drive-In

Lucy and the Ghoul visit the ruins of Starlight Drive-In while searching for Hank Maclean. Introduced in Fallout 4, the abandoned Commonwealth settlement features the intact marquee, previously showing Cooper Howard’s double feature, and offers loot and side quests for players.

Rita's Cafe

Rita's Cafe, a pre-war diner referenced in Fallout: New Vegas, serves as the likely meeting place for Cooper and Moldaver, where they discuss plans to prevent the world’s impending destruction.

Whack-A-Commie

At the diner where Cooper meets Moldaver, his daughter Janey plays a pre-war arcade game called Whack-A-Commie, originally from Fallout 76, which appears in multiple locations throughout the game.

West Tek

In Fallout and Fallout 76, West Tek is a defense contractor specializing in advanced weapons and biomedical research, making it humorous when Cooper Howard hears on a radio broadcast that the company is launching a skincare line.

Vault 24, or, the Abandoned Vault

While tracking Hank, Lucy and the Ghoul discover a long-abandoned vault filled with decaying skeletons and propaganda films. Vault 24 appears only in the Fallout: New Vegas mod A World of Less Pain.

Sugar Bomb cereal

While in Vault 24, Lucy finds an open box of Sugar Bombs, a consumable item present throughout the Fallout franchise and Vault-Tec–sponsored during Vault 76’s opening, providing 100% daily sugar.

How to watch Fallout season 2

Fallout season 2 streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

To watch it, users need an Amazon Prime membership, which includes Prime Video access.

A monthly plan costs $14.99 per month, providing full access to Prime Video, free shipping on eligible items, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and other benefits. Alternatively, an annual plan costs $139 per year, which works out to savings compared with paying month-to-month. Students can get a Prime Student membership at a reduced rate with similar benefits.

