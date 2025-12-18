KJ Apa plays Jimmy Stewart in the teaser trailer of the upcoming biopic, Jimmy

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: K.J. Apa attends the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "I Still Believe" at ArcLight Hollywood on March 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

After getting a positive response from fans for KJ Apa’s recent film, The Map That Leads To You, the Riverdale actor is now set to take on the role of the legendary actor, James Stewart. As the teaser trailer dropped for James Stewart’s biopic, Jimmy, KJ Apa is now making headlines for his on-screen presence as James.

James Stewart was not just a hero in his “reel life,” instead, he proved his love for the country by joining the military when America needed real heroes to be on the front during the time of World War II. This biographical drama stars KJ Apa in the lead as the Oscar-winning actor, James Stewart, and focuses on his golden years in Hollywood, including shooting scenes from his much-beloved film, It’s a Wonderful Life.

Directed by Aron Burns, Jimmy has officially received its release date and will arrive in theatres on November 6, 2026. Led by KJ Apa, other cast members in the upcoming biopic include Kara Killmer as Lady Julia, Neal McDonough as Alexander Stewart, Max Casella as Frank Capra, Jason Alexander as Louis B. Mayer, Christopher McDonald as Lionel Barrymore, Sarah Drew as Hedda Hopper, Rob Riggle as U.S. Army Colonel Terrill, Julian Works as Second Lieutenant Martinez, and Jen Lilley as Gloria Stewart.

KJ Apa to star as James Stewart in Jimmy (2026)

In the poster for Jimmy, KJ Apa is seen wearing a tuxedo and holding an army cap, hinting at his journey as a combat pilot and later a commander during the war. Stewart decides to join the war to serve his country, but his request to re-enlist in the Army Air Corps during World War II is rejected with the words, “He is a star. America needs star right now.” Stewart questions, “Don’t I have the right to serve my country like anyone else?”

Colonel Terrill, played by Rob Riggle, responds, “America can’t afford to lose Jimmy Stewart,” teasing the tension between Stewart’s sense of duty and his Hollywood fame, especially as he had just won an Oscar for The Philadelphia Story.

KJ Apa even shared his views on the legendary and iconic star, James Stewart, and said,

“He was among a certain breed of men who understood the true meaning of sacrifice by fighting for our freedom.” (via Variety)

His statement continued, mentioning that Stewart was also one of the greatest actors of all time, “appearing in over 80 films” and “winning an Academy Award for Best Actor.”

Jimmy Stewart’s daughter, Kelly Stewart-Harcourt, is an executive producer, alongside other producers David Cook, Angela Galgani Sullivan, Jack McClintock, and John Norton of Redted Media, Burns and Strawhand.

Jimmy Stewart’s daughter shared her excitement about the biopic, admitting that she had long believed it would be difficult to find an actor capable of portraying her father “without doing an extended Jimmy Stewart impersonation.” She added (via Variety),

“But that actor has been found and his name is KJ Apa. I was privileged enough to visit the set in Ireland this last September, and there, I felt a magic. I know this will be conveyed in the film, and I can’t wait to see it.”

Jimmy will be released in theaters on November 6, 2026.