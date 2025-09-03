Who is Mr Fantasy? KJ Apa reportedly releases a song on TikTok under new alias

K.J. Apa attends the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "I Still Believe" at ArcLight Hollywood on March 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California (Image via Getty)

KJ Apa, the multi-faceted talent power house from New Zealand who rode to international success and recognition with his portrayal of Archie Andrews in The CW's Riverdale, is reportedly experimenting with a new identity as “Mr Fantasy,” as per People Magazine.

According to a report by People Magazine, a TikTok profile under the title “iamtherealmrfantasy” released a new self titled track, “Mr. Fantasy,” on September 2. With the recent development, fans of Apa are not incorrect in wondering whether there is more in store from the actor and model, given the fact that when the TikTok account appeared last month, it was merely considered as a comic spoof.

On August 19, the TikTok account with the name “iamtherealmrfantasy” popped up on the social media platform. Fans of KJ Apa were quick to point out that the character who appeared in the videos of the “iamtherealmrfantasy” TikTok page had similar facial and physical features as Apa.

Why do fans believe that KJ Apa is indeed “Mr Fantasy”

While the similarities between KJ Apa and the person who runs the “iamtherealmrfantasy” page in terms of facial features were striking, the fact that “Mr Fantasy” and the Riverdale actor also sport the same tattoos convinced fans that it was indeed The Map That Leads to You star who was impersonating “Mr Fantasy,” as per People Magazine.

As per the entertainment website The Tab, the TikTok account became immediately viral. The TikTok account describes “Mr Fantasy” as a budding artist. However even before the “budding artist” released any music, the TikTok page garnered millions of likes and views, owing to the speculation that it was indeed KJ Apa’s new account.

After the new release of the self titled song, “Mr. Fantasy,” the TikTok account has gained more popularity. However, it is noteworthy to remember here that Apa has still not acknowledged that “Mr Fantasy” is indeed his new avatar.

Despite the absence of any official acknowledgement from Apa, there is ample reason for his fans to believe that “ Mr Fantasy” is indeed the star who is a native of New Zealand. While the physical resemblance between the two is one of the main reasons for the intense speculation, the fact that Apa has delved into multiple forms of artistic expressions in the past adds to fans’ conjectures.

About KJ Apa’s career

KJ Apa started his acting career at the age of 16, when he appeared in Shortland Street, one of the most loved soap operas in New Zealand. As per the website, nzonscreen.com, Apa’s portrayal of the character named Kane Jenkins earned him recognition owing to the fact that the actor sensitively addressed the issue of youth suicides in the country.

While Apa’s acting performance in Shortland Street was lauded critically by viewers in the country, the actor’s break out performance on the world stage was brought about by his performance in teen drama Riverdale.

Apa was particularly lauded for seamlessly portraying a unique version of Archie Andrews, a comic book character well known around the world. Apa was appreciated for being able to seamlessly portray a greyer version of the much loved character in a way that was new and challenging. Apa got his well deserved critical recognition for the role when he won the Saturn Award for Breakthrough Performance in 2017, as per IMDb.

Apa’s portrayal of Archie in Riverdale also put to test his musical abilities, as the role required him to lend his voice for the musical renditions within the series. It is noteworthy that the music released from the series along with Apa’s vocals has a significant following on music streaming platforms.