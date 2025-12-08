Which Stars Shockingly Missed Out on 2026 Golden Globes Nominations?

16 February 2024, Berlin: A photo wall with the Golden Globes logo and real flowers stands at a Golden Globes reception at the China Club. Photo: Jens Kalaene/dpa (Photo by Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The 2026 Golden Globes nominations dropped, yet some big names were missing. Revealed Monday, December 8th by Marlon Wayans alongside Skie P. Marshall, the picks show what Tinsel Town praised most - but also raised questions about who got snubbed. Fans plus reviewers are already arguing, since reactions exploded online over roles and shows that should’ve made it but didn’t.

Golden Globes 2026 brings surprises and shocking snubs

The fresh Golden Globe shortlist is a blend of predictable picks plus some shock snubs. Heavyweights - Leonardo DiCaprio and Emma Stone busted through alongside surprise no-shows. Over in movies, One Battle After Another scored top spot with nine shots at glory; close behind, Sentimental Value nabbed eight, while Sinners pulled off seven.

TV fans got excited when The White Lotus grabbed six nods, while Adolescence followed with five. Still, folks started arguing - some picks surprised people, others wondered who missed out. Nikki Glaser takes the stage; the event hits CBS live Sunday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET, plus it's online via Paramount+, as reported by People. Check out what shook up this year’s lineup.

This year’s awards brought wild twists - some picks stunned people, others left them scratching their heads. Gwyneth Paltrow made waves coming back after years away, stepping into Marty Supreme right after Avengers: Endgame in 2019. She played a troubled star linked to Timothée Chalamet’s figure, turning in solid work that had folks talking - but no nod came her way for Best Supporting Actress in film.

Sydney Sweeney drew praise playing fighter Christy Martin in the biopic named after her, yet still walked away empty-handed. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez impressed deeply in Kiss of the Spider Woman, a musical debut at Sundance, though it didn’t push her into the nominee circle.

Even stage hits felt the shake-up; Wicked: For Good scored nods for leads Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, but unlike its predecessor from last year, it got skipped entirely for top comedy or musical picture. James Cameron’s new Avatar movie, Fire and Ash, missed the cut for Best Motion Picture - Drama, even though earlier films in the series did well.

Then again, some unexpected picks brought joy: Glen Powell got a nod for Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy, thanks to his Hulu show Chad Powers, where he plays Russ Holliday, an ex-college QB pulling out all stops to help a failing team.

Julia Roberts landed a spot for Best Actress in a Drama, even though reviews for After the Hunt were hit-or-miss - she stars as a Yale philosophy teacher tangled in controversy. Rhea Seehorn, who flew under the radar during Better Call Saul, now scores praise for her part in the Apple TV drama Pluribus, a character built around her by Vince Gilligan.

With wild cards rising and big names falling short, this year's list shows how shaky - and intense - the race really is.

