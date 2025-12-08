Prince Harry Edges Closer to Regaining Official Protection After New Government Review

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, speaks during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City. The NYT summit with Andrew Ross Sorkin returns with interviews on the main stage including Sam Altman, co-founder and C.E.O. of OpenAI, Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, among others. The discussions will touch on topics such as business, politics and culture. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Prince Harry’s push to reclaim full U.K. security protection has taken a significant step forward, with the government launching a comprehensive reassessment of how his protection is handled, as per The Sun. This check - carried out by the official committee responsible for safeguarding royals and other high-profile figures, was made public on Monday, Dec. 8, showing progress after years of him pushing for state-backed protection again.

Prince Harry’s U.K. security fight gets renewed attention as officials review fresh evidence

The issue around Prince Harry's safety in Britain has shifted lately. The Sun reported that authorities are looking at information from his lawyers, cops, and several goverment agencies before deciding early next year - though his representatives isn't saying anything,.

According to People, a UK official mentioned that how they protect public figures stays hidden on purpose so it works better, adding the procedures stay tight but fair and aren’t talked about openly. All this focus comes after years of tension because Prince Harry claims he can’t bring Meghan or their kids there safely unless guarded officially - which keeps making things harder between him and King Charles, reducing meetups since he left royal work.

The statement reads (via People):

"The UK Government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security."

After Prince Harry reconnected with his father briefly last September following months apart, people now watch closely if state action might break the stalemate and open doors for more family time.

