What's behind India Love's ‘Kanye Moment’ at the Streamer Awards 2025? Details analyzed

India Love (Image via YouTube/@QTCinderella)

India Love stunned viewers at the 2025 Streamer Awards when she unexpectedly walked onto the stage during the announcement of the Breakout Streamer of the Year winner. After FaZe Adapt was declared the winner during the Dec. 6 livestream, the audience cheered loudly in support.

Moments later, Love appeared without warning, interrupting the ceremony and surprising everyone as she began speaking about who she believed truly deserved the award, creating one of the night’s most shocking and talked-about moments.

India Love gets booed off stage after claiming DDG and Rakai deserved Breakout Streamer of the Year over FaZe Adapt 👀pic.twitter.com/0IA0gN8As4 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 7, 2025

“Streamer of the Year went to Adapt, and congratulations to him — we appreciate what he’s accomplished,” she told the crowd. “But Raki deserved Breakout Streamer of the Year, along with DDG. I don’t care what anyone says. Shoutout to Raki.”

The atmosphere quickly turned tense as the crowd began booing India Love, prompting security to escort her out of the venue. Her unexpected interruption drew comparisons to Kanye West’s infamous 2009 MTV VMA moment, when he abruptly took the stage to declare that Beyoncé deserved the Best Female Video award over the year’s winner, Taylor Swift.

West cut into Swift 's acceptance speech at the time, saying, “Hey, Taylor, I’m happy for you, and I’ll let you finish, but Beyoncé created one of the greatest videos ever.”

Like West’s incident, Love’s actions sparked immediate backlash and became a standout moment of controversy during the event.

List of all winners at The Streamers Awards 2025



The Streamer Awards 2025 recognized the best talents in the niche genre. The complete list of winners are listed as follows:

Best Music Streamer: Plaqueboymax Best Creative Arts Streamer: Emiru Best Roleplay Streamer: Fanum Best MOBA Streamer: Caedrel Best Brand Partner: Red Bull Hidden Gem Award: ijustlovepuzzles Best Battle Royale Streamer: Clix Best Fighting Game Streamer LilyPichu Best MMORPG Streamer: Sodapoppin Best Speedrun Streamer: LilAggy Best Sports Streamer: Flight23white Best Minecraft Streamer: Tubbo Best Marvel Rivals Streamer: Flats Best FPS Streamer: TheBurntPeanut Best Strategy Game Streamer: Jynxzi Best Reality Streamer: RayAsianBoy Best IRL Streamer: IShowSpeed Best Vertical Live Streamer: KreekCraft Stream Game of the Year: PEAK Best Content Organization: FaZe Clan Best International Streamer: TotaMC Best Stream Duo: Agent00 & ExtraEmily Best Streamed Collab: Kai Cenat & LeBron James Best Marathon Stream: Mafiathon 3 Best Streamed Event: Streamer University Best Streamed Series: In The Booth Best VTuber: TheBurntPeanut Best Variety Streamer: caseoh_ Best Just Chatting Streamer: Kai Cenat Rising Star Award: Marlon Best Breakout Streamer: Adapt League of Their Own: Maya Higa The Sapphire Award: Cinna Gamer of the Year: caseoh_ Streamer’s Choice Award: Jasontheween 2025 Legacy Award: DoubleLift Streamer of the Year: IShowSpeed

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from the world of movies and TV shows.

