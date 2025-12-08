Type keyword(s) to search

What's behind India Love's ‘Kanye Moment’ at the Streamer Awards 2025? Details analyzed

India Love stuns the crowd with an unexpected stunt on The Streamer Awards 2025 stage. Read on to know more.
posted by Sudipta Sinha
Monday 12/8/2025 at 5:34AM EST
    India Love (Image via YouTube/@QTCinderella)

    India Love stunned viewers at the 2025 Streamer Awards when she unexpectedly walked onto the stage during the announcement of the Breakout Streamer of the Year winner. After FaZe Adapt was declared the winner during the Dec. 6 livestream, the audience cheered loudly in support. 

    Moments later, Love appeared without warning, interrupting the ceremony and surprising everyone as she began speaking about who she believed truly deserved the award, creating one of the night’s most shocking and talked-about moments.

     “Streamer of the Year went to Adapt, and congratulations to him — we appreciate what he’s accomplished,” she told the crowd. “But Raki deserved Breakout Streamer of the Year, along with DDG. I don’t care what anyone says. Shoutout to Raki.”

    The atmosphere quickly turned tense as the crowd began booing India Love, prompting security to escort her out of the venue. Her unexpected interruption drew comparisons to Kanye West’s infamous 2009 MTV VMA moment, when he abruptly took the stage to declare that Beyoncé deserved the Best Female Video award over the year’s winner, Taylor Swift. 

    West cut into Swift 's acceptance speech at the time, saying, “Hey, Taylor, I’m happy for you, and I’ll let you finish, but Beyoncé created one of the greatest videos ever.”

    Like West’s incident, Love’s actions sparked immediate backlash and became a standout moment of controversy during the event.

    List of all winners at The Streamers Awards 2025


    The Streamer Awards 2025 recognized the best talents in the niche genre. The complete list of winners are listed as follows:

    1. Best Music Streamer: Plaqueboymax
    2. Best Creative Arts Streamer: Emiru
    3. Best Roleplay Streamer: Fanum
    4. Best MOBA Streamer: Caedrel
    5. Best Brand Partner: Red Bull
    6. Hidden Gem Award: ijustlovepuzzles
    7. Best Battle Royale Streamer: Clix
    8. Best Fighting Game Streamer LilyPichu
    9. Best MMORPG Streamer: Sodapoppin
    10. Best Speedrun Streamer: LilAggy
    11. Best Sports Streamer: Flight23white
    12. Best Minecraft Streamer: Tubbo
    13. Best Marvel Rivals Streamer: Flats
    14. Best FPS Streamer: TheBurntPeanut
    15. Best Strategy Game Streamer: Jynxzi
    16. Best Reality Streamer: RayAsianBoy
    17. Best IRL Streamer: IShowSpeed
    18. Best Vertical Live Streamer: KreekCraft
    19. Stream Game of the Year: PEAK
    20. Best Content Organization: FaZe Clan
    21. Best International Streamer: TotaMC
    22. Best Stream Duo: Agent00 & ExtraEmily
    23. Best Streamed Collab: Kai Cenat & LeBron James
    24. Best Marathon Stream: Mafiathon 3
    25. Best Streamed Event: Streamer University
    26. Best Streamed Series: In The Booth
    27. Best VTuber: TheBurntPeanut
    28. Best Variety Streamer: caseoh_
    29. Best Just Chatting Streamer: Kai Cenat
    30. Rising Star Award: Marlon
    31. Best Breakout Streamer: Adapt
    32. League of Their Own: Maya Higa
    33. The Sapphire Award: Cinna
    34. Gamer of the Year: caseoh_
    35. Streamer’s Choice Award: Jasontheween
    36. 2025 Legacy Award: DoubleLift
    37. Streamer of the Year:  IShowSpeed

