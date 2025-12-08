What's behind India Love's ‘Kanye Moment’ at the Streamer Awards 2025? Details analyzed

India Love stunned viewers at the 2025 Streamer Awards when she unexpectedly walked onto the stage during the announcement of the Breakout Streamer of the Year winner. After FaZe Adapt was declared the winner during the Dec. 6 livestream, the audience cheered loudly in support.
Moments later, Love appeared without warning, interrupting the ceremony and surprising everyone as she began speaking about who she believed truly deserved the award, creating one of the night’s most shocking and talked-about moments.
India Love gets booed off stage after claiming DDG and Rakai deserved Breakout Streamer of the Year over FaZe Adapt 👀pic.twitter.com/0IA0gN8As4— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 7, 2025
“Streamer of the Year went to Adapt, and congratulations to him — we appreciate what he’s accomplished,” she told the crowd. “But Raki deserved Breakout Streamer of the Year, along with DDG. I don’t care what anyone says. Shoutout to Raki.”
The atmosphere quickly turned tense as the crowd began booing India Love, prompting security to escort her out of the venue. Her unexpected interruption drew comparisons to Kanye West’s infamous 2009 MTV VMA moment, when he abruptly took the stage to declare that Beyoncé deserved the Best Female Video award over the year’s winner, Taylor Swift.
West cut into Swift 's acceptance speech at the time, saying, “Hey, Taylor, I’m happy for you, and I’ll let you finish, but Beyoncé created one of the greatest videos ever.”
Like West’s incident, Love’s actions sparked immediate backlash and became a standout moment of controversy during the event.
