“Who the F is donating to her”: Fired Cinnabon employee’s GiveSendGo campaign under online scrutiny over policy violation after criminal record surfaces online

Cinnabon responded to the incident in a social media statement (Image via Getty)

An employee of Cinnabon is currently trending on social media due to a viral video. The clip emerged online after the employee launched a GiveSendGo campaign, claiming that she was fired when she confronted two Somali customers.

Apart from the video, the criminal record of the Cinnabon employee, reportedly identified as Crystal Terese Wilsey, has also been made public. This eventually led to criticism of her, with netizens alleging a violation of her fundraiser policy. Notably, GiveSendGo has not mentioned anything about a criminal record in their policies and has yet to respond to the ongoing issue.

The woman's identity was initially not revealed. However, she was heard using the N-word during her dispute with the customers, as per the New York Post.

According to Recently Booked, the criminal record of the Cinnabon employee says that she had been charged with operating an impaired vehicle around three years ago. Furthermore, three counts of endangering children were also imposed on her. The bond amount was set at $4,000.

People took to the comments section of an Instagram post by Crazy Karens to share their reactions. One of them even questioned those individuals who were sending donations.



“Who the F is donating to her,” one asked.



A user directly mentioned GiveSendGo by requesting that they not release the funds accumulated so far. A response to the comment featured an individual alleging that the fundraiser always lets such individuals enter their platform. Another person pointed out that certain donors did not reveal their identities.

An individual reacted by claiming that the campaign had not followed the “acceptable use policy” included in GiveSendGo’s terms and services, requesting everyone to open a ticket and report the page.

Cinnabon responds to the employee’s actions: Viral video explained

The clip was initially shared on TikTok, and the employee was seen giving both middle fingers to the customers during the argument. One of them was recording her at the same time.

The New York Post reported that a couple visited the Cinnabon store to purchase food. However, the employee reportedly started joking about the hijab of the female customer, eventually leading to the dispute. While the lady told the employee that she was taking the video, the latter responded:



“Do you want me to throw water on you?”



The employee was spotted smiling in the video while she said that she was a racist. After using the N-word referring to the customer, she added:



“I am racist and I’ll say that to the whole entire world. Don’t be disrespectful.”



The female customer then told the employee that she was “ruining” her life. While she displayed both middle fingers, the man told her that she had been fired from the place and would no longer be working there. The dispute did not end here as the employee continued:



“What the fu** is wrong with you, you fu**ing ugly bi**h? Get the fu** out of my face.”



The New York Post stated that, apart from GiveSendGo, a GoFundMe page was also started by the Cinnabon employee. The former did not mention the incident in detail. The description called the employee a “hardworking White mom,” adding that any individual does not deserve to lose a job when they refuse to get “harassed by Somalians.”

Donors were also spotted supporting the employee. On the other hand, the baked products chain responded in a statement, saying that they don’t intend to provide such experiences to anyone.



“We’ve seen the disturbing video from the Cinnabon bakery in Ashwaubenon, WI, and we do not condone this behavior. The former employee was immediately terminated by the franchise owner,” the company said.



As mentioned, GiveSendGo has not responded to the ongoing matter. Further updates are awaited.