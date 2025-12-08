Melissa McCarthy makes a striking appearance with her weight-loss transformation on the latest episode of SNL

Melissa McCarthy (Image via Getty)

Melissa McCarthy has fans talking about more than just her comedy after debuting a noticeably slimmer figure while hosting Saturday Night Live on December 06, 2025. The Bridesmaids star, now 55, sparked a wave of online reactions following her opening monologue, her sixth time hosting the long-running NBC sketch series, with many viewers praising her apparent weight-loss transformation and complimenting her look on social media.

During the episode, she wore a velvet jumpsuit adorned with sparkling shoulder details and a belt featuring a silver floral embellishment. This stylish outfit further highlighted her refreshed appearance and contributed to the buzz surrounding her on the night.

In an interview with People in 2023, she said, “Somewhere in my 30s, I was like, ‘I'm okay with who I am.’ And if someone wasn't thrilled with that, that's okay too. At some point I was like, ‘They're not all going to like you.’ You have to learn that the hard way, but it's a good [lesson].”

The Emmy winner also acknowledged her husband, Ben Falcone, the father of their daughters, Vivian, 18, and Georgette, 15, for helping to strengthen her confidence and supporting her positive self-image.

Melissa has likewise emphasized that her strong family foundation helps her handle anything life brings.

Melissa McCarthy's opening monologue on SNL

Melissa McCarthy kicked off her sixth time hosting Saturday Night Live by confidently taking the stage to loud cheers. She joked about the holiday season and revealed her unusual musical talent, the “mouth horn.” Appearing nervous, she performed a brief mouth-horn version of “Carol of the Bells,” embracing the festive spirit.

As fake snow fell, she encouraged the crew to use more, only for a massive pile to drop on her, surprising the audience. Wanting to continue with a “mouth horn and piano duet,” she was joined by Marcello Hernandez as an elf, who accidentally kept moving the piano, ultimately causing McCarthy to fall forward onto the bench.

Feeling she had “ruined” Christmas, she was comforted by Kenan Thompson, who reassured her and suggested performing one of her favorite holiday songs. The moment turned heartwarming as McCarthy played a mouth-horn rendition of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” joined by Thompson and cast members, ending the monologue on a joyful, festive note.

