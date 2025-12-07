Who is Lando Norris’ girlfriend? All about Margarida Corceiro as F1 racer wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Championship

Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren walks in the paddock with his girlfriend, Portuguese model Margarida Corceiro, during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 6, 2025 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

Freshly crowned Formula One World Champion Lando Norris celebrated the greatest victory of his life with someone who has stuck by him through thick and thin, Portuguese model and actress Margarida (Magui) Corceiro.

After Norris claimed his maiden championship at Abu Dhabi, the 26 year old McLaren driver was captured embracing and locking lips with Corceiro in one of the most touching scenes of 2025.

Corceiro is an up and coming star in Portuguese entertainment, having appeared on local TV shows and films. In addition to her acting career, she's also made a name for herself as a model and social media influencer with over two million Instagram followers.

Norris wasted no time in celebrating with his girlfriend



Ana De Armas and Emily Ratajkowski join Lando Norris' girlfriend Magui Corceiro at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/x9BwvQSn5L — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) December 7, 2025

Corceiro's profile has continued to rise as she has been seen at high-profile F1 events this season. Her composed nature and unwavering support for Norris have earned her a legion of fans.

Norris won his first title on November 23, making it a defining moment in his career. He had taken several seasons at McLaren, a team he first joined at the age of 19, to find his way to becoming among F1’s brightest prospects.

The post-race outpouring of emotion, including crying thanks to his parents, Adam and Cisca, was a testament to the extent of the achievement.

Lando Norris and Margarida Corceiro's relationship timeline

Lando Norris and Margarida Corceiro have been dating for up to two years, but have had an on and off relationship. Their relationship was first made public in 2023, when Corceiro was spotted in the back seat of Norris' Fiat, following her breakup from a long-term relationship with footballer João Félix.

From then on, she’s been a regular sight in the paddock, regularly seen at races and standing by Norris with his family.

lando opens up about his relationship: “we met a few years ago, but we were never really together, until more recently.” (what’s special about her?) “everything. she’s someone i can very much be myself with, very down to earth and she lives quite a crazy life as well” pic.twitter.com/mrWbIBJ0xu — ray (@ln4norris) September 19, 2025

The two were rumored far less seriously early in their relationship, and now they seem more dedicated than ever. Corceiro was inside the McLaren garage during the final few laps of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and was the first to offer congratulations when his title win was confirmed.

During a recent interview, Norris gave fans a rare look into their dynamic and he revealed that Corceiro is someone with whom he feels totally comfortable.

"She's someone I can very much be myself with. Very down to earth and she lives quite a crazy life as well," he told Vogue in an interview.

He admired her down-to-earth nature and suggested they both managed demanding schedules and public scrutiny, which made their moments of peace together extra special. Spending time with one another, whether renting a boat and cruising for the day or just relaxing at home, adds a level of calm amidst the hectic nature of pro racing, Norris said.