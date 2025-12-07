Who are Hailee Steinfeld's parents, Peter and Cheri Steinfeld? Inside the singer's family as she plans Beau Society's next chapter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Hailee Steinfeld attends the Warner Bros Pictures "Sinners" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Hailee Steinfeld's personal and family life sparked curiosity after her recent issue of Beau Society. The Sinners actress released the 63rd issue of her Beau Society newsletter on Saturday - December 6, 2025. Its latest issue comes with a big announcement from the actress about the future of her passion project newsletter.

And that big change is that she wants Beau Society to be a more collaborative effort with her readers and subscribers. Hence, she started a poll to give her readers the option to choose topics that the newsletter could cover in the new year, like a behind-the-scenes look into her home life.

Speaking of which, Hailee Steinfeld grew up in a multi-racial family. Her parents are Peter and Cheri Steinfeld, who married in 1992.

Her father is a fitness trainer and Jewish and her mother, an interior designer and her manager, is mixed-raced - her mother's father is half Black and half Filipino.

She told Refinery in April 2025 that starring in the movie Sinners allowed her to explore her family's racial history.

She plays Mary in the film, a white-passing woman straddling her mixed racial identity and her feelings for her childhood friend-turned-long-lost lover played by Michael B. Jordan. She said:

"With Sinners, I was constantly thinking about my situation, my family, my ancestors, my grandfather in each [scene] we were in and talking about."

Hailee Steinfeld also posed with her mother for the cover of Beau Society's September issue #52.

Hailee Steinfeld recently revealed the origin of her newsletter's name, saying it came from her parents

Sinners actress Hailee Steinfeld revealed the origin of her 'Beau' nickname in the November 7 issue of Beau Society.

She wrote it in response to a reader who asked about how she got the nickname, to which she wrote that her parents couldn't decide whether to name her Hailee or Bailee when she was born.

She said that while they chose Hailee in the end, they still liked the other name. They started calling her 'Hailee Beau Bailee,' after that, which has since been shortened to 'Beau."

She said she never dropped the childhood nickname and it eventually inspired how she named her newsletter Beau Society.

She said in the first-ever edition of Beau Society in August 2024 that everyone calls her 'Beau.' She added:

"No one in my family actually calls me Hailee; they call me Beau! And since I started creating this thing, I've already riffed on the name: Beau Society naturally morphed into its initials, BS."

Hailee Steinfeld also said that it was her mother who coined the expression - This is BS - about her newsletter and it "stuck immediately."

Also in the March 2025 issue of Beau Society, the actress wrote her mother, Cheri Steinfeld, a touching message to celebrate her birthday.

Hailee Steinfeld married Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in May 2025 in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara.