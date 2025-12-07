The Boys Season 5 first-look trailer shows Jared Padalecki joining the cast and reuniting with Jensen Ackles after years

Jared Padalecki (Image via Getty)

The Boys season 5 teaser trailer, dropped by Amazon Prime Video on December 6, 2025, introduced the unnamed character played by Jared Padalecki on the screen. The 2 minute-long clip was released at the CCXP fan convention in Brazil in the presence of showrunner Eric Kripke. The final season will premiere on April 8, 2026, and end on May 20.

Before being at the helm of The Boys, Kripke created the hit CW series Supernatural, which ran from 2005 to 2020. It starred Padalecki as Sam Winchester alongside Jensen Ackles as his brother, Dean. Ackles has already been introduced in the world of The Boys as one of the original superheroes, Soldier Boy, appearing in both previous seasons of the show as well as in its spin-off, Gen V.

Padalecki, details of whose role have been kept firmly under wraps, is not the only star from Supernatural to enter into the world of The Boys in season 5. Misha Collins will also star in an undisclosed role. Jim Beaver, who plays the role of President Robert Singer in the Amazon series, was also a prominent cast member of Supernatural, playing the role of Bobby, friend and guide of the Winchester brothers.

The violent nature of The Boys will likely make the Supernatural team right at home. In the teaser, Padalecki’s character is first seen wearing a jumpsuit, and later in a scene where his face gets splashed with blood. Ackles, as Soldier Boy, also appears on the screen in between.

All about The Boys season 5 trailer

The teaser of The Boys season 5 opens with Billy Butcher and his team of misfits walking around in a country under the brutal regime of the Supes. Homelander is seen going scorched Earth, while new and old characters come to play. Soldier Boy, kept on ice, is seen standing alongside Homelander as Butcher reunites with his team.

Morale is seen running low among the Boys, but Butcher is heard telling them, “You wouldn’t be the first throwing your life away in a war, but you would be the first saving the world doing it.”

He also adds that he would rather drag them all to the finish line rather than give up the fight, as every party involved gets ready for a final showdown of epic proportions.

The official synopsis for “The Boys” season 5 reads:

“It’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) are imprisoned in a ‘Freedom Camp.’ Annie (Erin Moriarty) struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.”

Check in for more updates on films and TV shows.