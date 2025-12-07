Who was Martin Parr? All about acclaimed photographer who died at 73

BOLOGNA, ITALY - DECEMBER 07: English photographer and artist Martin Parr attends his exhibition "Short & Sweet" at Museo Civico Archeologico on December 07, 2024 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Getty Images)

Martin Parr, a UK photojournalist famous for capturing daily moments with wit and clarity, died at 73. He’d been fighting cancer after being diagnosed in May 2021. His foundation announced he passed away at his house in Bristol on Saturday, mentioning those close to him - wife Susie, daughter Ellen, sister Vivien, and grandson George - and asking space for them during this time. The statement reads (via The Guardian):

"He is survived by his wife Susie, his daughter Ellen, his sister Vivien and his grandson George. The family asks for privacy at this time. The Martin Parr Foundation and Magnum Photos will work together to preserve and share Martin’s legacy. More information on this will follow in due course. Martin will be greatly missed."

Working alongside Magnum Photos, the organization plans to keep managing his archive so people can still see ordinary British scenes through his distinct lens.

Martin Parr’s rise from skepticism to photography icon

Initially met with skepticism by Magnum Photos’ founder Henri Cartier-Bresson, Martin Parr’s work was considered “from another planet” compared to the agency’s established roster. Instead of sticking to gloomy monochrome styles, his 1986 book The Last Resort shook things up, bringing lively colour into serious photo storytelling.

Grew up in Surrey after being born in '52, sparked by his granddad’s camera obsession; studied down south before landing gigs at Butlin's resorts. There, he soaked up the flashy visual flair once made famous by John Hinde - cheerful, almost surreal holiday cards come to life. From churchgoers in northern towns to families crowding Liverpool’s shores, then shifting to polite suburban routines in Bristol - he watches it all without flinching, yet rarely takes himself too seriously.

Come the ’90s, he started roaming wider - not just poking fun at British quirks but also tracking global tourist traps, shopping frenzies, and odd social customs. Got big attention along the way, sure - but also stirred debate, especially during his years tied to the elite Magnum agency.

At first, Henri Cartier-Bresson didn't trust Martin Parr's photos - called them out-of-this-world next to what Magnum already showed. Though Philip Jones Griffiths stood against letting him in, saying someone linked to Margaret Thatcher just wouldn’t fit. Still, one vote carried it; Parr got in, showing the group was shifting toward newer ideas.

From 2014 until 2017, he ran the whole thing as president, leaving a real mark on how things worked there. Outside shooting, he built up stacks of UK and Ireland pictures, then started his foundation back in 2014. That spot keeps not only his own shots but also tons of photo books, old cards, weird trinkets - like dogs in space gear or watches with Saddam’s face.

Still, Parr always stuck to his camera: “If you wanna take photos, you’ve gotta stay bold - no room for hesitation,” he told once in an interview, as reported by The Guardian, summing up how he’s lived his whole working life.

