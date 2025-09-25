How old is Claudia Sulewski? Exploring how long she has been with Finneas in wake of duo's engagement news

Finneas and Claudia Sulewski first met on a dating app called Raya (Image via Getty)

Finneas O’Connell recently got engaged to 29-year-old Claudia Sulewski. The latter is a popular face on YouTube as well as an actress, appearing on shows like T@gged.

A joint Instagram post confirmed the latest news, with glimpses of O’Connell’s proposal to his partner. Shared on September 25, 2025, the social media post started with two photos and a video of the duo kissing each other. A few more snaps featured Claudia flaunting her ring, with the caption saying:



“Forever and ever 9.22.”



Notably, the pair included another clip with both of them sitting in front of the fireplace. Netizens expressed their happiness below the snaps, with personalities like Hailee Steinfeld and Brie Larson sending best wishes in the comments section.







As per People magazine, Finneas and Claudia have been together for almost seven years and have collaborated on a lot of things. The latter also spoke to Today magazine in March 2024, where she praised O’Connell by saying that he has one of the “most creative brains.”

Claudia said during the conversation that she was lucky to have O’Connell in her life, adding that Finneas has supported her a lot and she couldn’t ask for someone to “get to bounce ideas off of.” She further stated:



“I think anyone that you’re living with and you’re sharing a household with, they’re gonna listen to all of your rants… sometimes it’s really nice to just to have like a sounding board.”



Finneas and Claudia Sulewski: Relationship, engagement, and other details







Although the couple’s first meeting happened in a dating app called Raya, Sulewski heard about O’Connell through her two best friends, who had previously worked with the latter. During an interview on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, Claudia said that one of those two friends had once told her that she and O’Connell would “fall in love with each other.”

When Claudia first saw Finneas on Raya in 2018, she spoke to her friend. After witnessing that O’Connell was single, the Sulewski’s friend told her to match with him. Sulewski recalled the experience by saying:



“Everything fell into place so perfectly and so quickly because we already knew so many people in the same friend group.”



O’Connell also wrote a song for Sulewski, titled Claudia. While speaking on a BuzzFeed Celeb video a year after their first meeting, Finneas said that when he sent the initial portion of the song, Sulewski replied to him by writing that he was “trouble.”

In 2019, the pair also purchased a house, and Claudia posted glimpses of the same on Instagram. Finneas addressed the reason for the same during an interview on the podcast, We Bought a House, saying that both of them needed separate spaces for their work. O’Connell added:



“I think the primary thing was that living separately felt - once we’d really established that, OK, we love all the time we spend together, and we’re successful co-habitators … I think there was a point where it was like, the fact that we don’t live together is only an inconvenience.”



Around three years ago, the duo joined each other for the music video of O’Connell’s single, Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa, with Claudia serving as the director. Notably, We Bought a House was also a podcast launched by the couple in 2020, and it was discontinued after they realized that they were sharing a lot of details about themselves with the general public.

Finneas has two albums in his credits, including Optimist and For Cryin’ Out Loud! He has also been a part of various shows like Modern Family and Saturday Night Live.