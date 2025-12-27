Are CVS Pharmacy stores open on New Year's Day 2026? Hours and dates explored

Many Chain retailers and pharmacies will open on January 1, 2026, to provide essentials to help usher in the new year. If you need to pick up something quickly or need a prescription refill, CVS stores will be at your service on New Year’s Day, although the chain’s pharmacy may have reduced hours.
Note that operating hours depend on location and staff count. Use the CVS store locator or CVS app to check for specific store hours, pharmacy counter hours and MinuteClinic’s availability.
Most CVS stores are open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and some 24-hour locations are open around the clock.
Pharmacy counters typically operate from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., but use different timings during holidays.
Here are the stores that will be under lock and key on New Year's Day.
