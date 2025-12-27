Are CVS Pharmacy stores open on New Year's Day 2026? Hours and dates explored

A car drives past a CVS Pharmacy on a sunny day in San Ramon, California, May 31, 2017. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

Many Chain retailers and pharmacies will open on January 1, 2026, to provide essentials to help usher in the new year. If you need to pick up something quickly or need a prescription refill, CVS stores will be at your service on New Year’s Day, although the chain’s pharmacy may have reduced hours.

Note that operating hours depend on location and staff count. Use the CVS store locator or CVS app to check for specific store hours, pharmacy counter hours and MinuteClinic’s availability.

Most CVS stores are open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and some 24-hour locations are open around the clock.

Pharmacy counters typically operate from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., but use different timings during holidays.

Stores open on New Year’s Day 2026

ACME: Some ACME locations may be open with reduced hours.

Albertsons: Select locations may be open with reduced hours.

Giant Food: Many stores are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Select locations will be closed.

ShopRite: Stores are independently owned and operated. While the majority of the retailer's outlets will be closed, select locations may be open with reduced hours.

Vons: Some locations of the supermarket chain may be open with reduced hours.

Casey’s: Stores will be open at 10 am and close at regular business hours.

