Are CVS open on Christmas 2025? Store hours and more to know

Are CVS open on Christmas 2025?

Ahead of festive periods, CVS becomes central for numerous customers across the country - stocking daily essentials alongside medicines and personal care products. As visitor numbers rise due to year-end activities, awareness of possible service shifts allows better scheduling.

Instead of scattered trips elsewhere, people frequently rely on this chain when gathering supplies. Unplanned requirements emerge; locations like these respond quietly yet consistently. Amid gift buying and travel prep, access to such stores shapes routines in subtle ways.

A majority of CVS branches plan to stay accessible during Christmas Day, set for December 25, 2025; however, shorter timeframes may apply. Neighborhood-based standalone spots tend to offer more consistent access compared to those housed within bigger retailers - when Target shuts down, its internal CVS often does too. Access to pharmacy support might be restricted or absent entirely, which means individuals needing medications would benefit from verifying ahead of time.

Information about nearby openings can be found through the company’s web-based finder tool, helping to save your time. On this particular day, early morning entries are uncommon, with doors generally opening near 10:00 AM and shutting by 8:00 PM in numerous areas. Slight deviations could appear in city centers, where foot traffic leads certain sites to begin sooner or finish later than others.

On Christmas, even 24x7 CVS locations adjust their operating times. Though typically open every hour, these outlets often shut by 10 PM or midnight on Christmas Eve. Opening again early December 25th - usually between 8 AM and 10 AM - they operate only part of the day before closing again at night. Normal continuous service resumes December 26, meaning holiday exceptions override standard availability.

Typically, operating times during holidays shrink slightly. This happens so workers can be home when it matters most. Still, core operations continue without disruption. Anyone intending to visit must remember that schedules shift at these times. Expecting usual availability could lead to delays. Preparation helps sidestep such issues easily.

