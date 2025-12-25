What is happening with the FaZe clan? Adin Ross and Marlon Garcia open up about the group facing legal troubles

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) FaZe Rug (2L) and Adin Ross (C) attend Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Clips of Adin Ross and Marlon Garcia opening up about FaZe Clan's recent legal troubles have surfaced on social media. In one clip posted on X by @UpdateStable, on December 24, 2025, Garcia was heard saying that he can't reveal details about the ongoing legal matters surrounding the group. He, however, added that it is best for them to avoid streaming currently.

"I'm gonna say right now. We just cannot speak about sh*t going on with them. I cannot I cannot say anything," said Garcia.

Meanwhile, Adin Ross also shared his take on the drama surrounding the FaZe clan. The post with Adin's reaction was posted on X on December 24, 2025. In the video, Ross could be seen saying that he believed that the FaZe Clan members should just quit the group and start a new one altogether.

According to Ross, the members couldn't agree with each other even after they purchased FaZe Clan. Adin Ross added,

"You guys need to leave phase rebrand into a new group. So you guys have equity of your own group, right? You need to... got you guys to have full-on equity of your own group leave phase, rebrand and that's what you guys got to do..."

According to Adin, this would give the members full control over the group and more liberty to do as they felt like.

FaZe Clan has been in the middle of several controversies this year

A few months ago, in July, FaZe Clan CEO Banks resigned amid controversy surrounding cryptocurrency spam allegations. Banks reportedly announced the resignation on July 28, 2025. In the tweet, Banks wrote that he had never scammed anybody and even described the narrative to be "unfair." He further wrote,

"I've never scammed anyone in my life... The entire narrative is unfair, and part of the reason it exists is because my 'FaZe' name is so easily exploited. It's ridiculous that this is affecting the guys at all. I wish I could say I'll be back, but I really don't know if I will."

According to Banks, the decision to resign has been taken, considering the impact of the controversy on his mental health. He further stated that his association with the group has been exploited on social media. According to Sheep eSports, the controversy stemmed from Adin Ross and several FaZe Clan members promoting an $MLG meme coin earlier this year.

The value of the coin reportedly rose rapidly in the beginning, only to face a sharp fall later. Soon, social media was filled with accusations against the group alleging that they were involved in a "rug pull" scheme. Banks, however, denied being involved in anything wrong. After Banks, FaZe Temperrr was removed from the group following serious allegations in September.

According to The Times of India, the decision was taken after many accused Temperrr of inappropriate conduct. Speaking of not being involved in a roster at the time, Temperrr reacted and said,

"I was just cut off the roster today. No conversation. Nothing from the people I stood beside for over a decade."

As far as the comments by Adin Ross and Marlon Garcia are concerned, it is unclear as to what legal issues they have been referring to.