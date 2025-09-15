Allegations against FaZe Clan explored as FaZe Banks claims Temperrr is the one who was accused

FaZe Banks (Photo: Instagram/@banks)

FaZe Rain claimed in a recent livestream that he left the FaZe Clan due to many reasons. He shared that there is reportedly a pedophile in the group, and he seemingly took the blame on behalf of the group two years ago. Since then, the FaZe clan supposedly did not support him, financially or morally.

Rain shared that the lack of support made him question why he was keeping quiet in the first place. He told the viewers that he would expose the pedophile in his stream later on.

After Rain's statement spread, former Faze Clan CEO "Banks" released a nine-minute-long response video. He shared that after Rain talked about the matter, netizens spammed him, thinking he was a pedophile. Banks clarified that he was not a pedophile, and Rain was talking about former group member Temperrr, whose real name is Thomas Oliveira.

FaZe Banks DENIES being a p*dophile… says FaZe Temperrrr was the one with the allegations, as hinted at by Rain today.

pic.twitter.com/XqTL8FgNfn — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) September 14, 2025

Banks claimed that 3-4 years ago, Temperrr told Rain in person that he supposedly slept with two 16-year-olds. One year ago, Rain called Banks and stated that FaZe Clan was seemingly supporting a pedophile. Banks then added Apex, Temperrr to the call.

In the 2-hour-long call, Temperrr denied the allegation and claimed that Rain was "misremembering" and "misinterpreting" the conversation, and he only said it to "sound cool." Rain then insisted that he did say the alleged statement.

Banks claimed that he did not believe that Temperrr was a pedophile. He also noted that the allegation could ruin his life, as Thomas Oliveira was married, had a child, and was currently living a life away from the limelight in the Midwest. The former CEO also mentioned that during the call, they did not stop Rain from making a video on the topic.

FaZe Rain addressed Banks's video

Rain later on in his stream said that he had no idea why Banks made a video on the topic, as he did not bring him up in the first place. He also accused Banks of lying. Rain claimed that he was "guilted" into not bringing the matter up.

Rain said that Banks allegedly told him that if the allegation came out, Temperrr would "kill himself." The streamer said that the matter made him sad, as he had known Temperrr for half his life and hoped that one day their kids would be friends.

"It's just, you lied in that video, you're making sh*t up... I don't trust you, bro, I don't trust what you said there... You called me and you said, this is so f**king bad, he said he's going to kill himself if this sh*t ever comes and that's why I feel extra f**king bad, bro... You guilted me into not doing it, you guilted me into not saying it," Rain said.

Rain also tweeted on Sunday and shared that one of the reasons behind his departure from FaZe clan was Temperrr's alleged statement, and he could not support the man.

"I'm sorry I didn't speak out sooner, but I hope you can understand that it's HARD, I loved this guy, I was a huge fan of him growing up. I didn't know what to do. Part of the reason I left FaZe was because of it, i couldn't be side by side who did something like that," the streamer wrote.

Temperrr has not responded to the pedophile allegation.