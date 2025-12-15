The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Nick Reiner on suspicion of the death of Rob and Michele Reiner

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Flowers rest on director Rob Reiner's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. The LAPD confirmed that Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Brentwood home. Their son Nick has been arrested in connection to their deaths. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Nick Reine, 32, was arrested Sunday night after his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead inside their Brentwood, Los Angeles home on Sunday, December 14, 2025. Police have described the case as an “apparent homicide,” and the LAPD said detectives developed probable cause to take Nick Reiner into custody during the same-day investigation. Nick Reiner is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles.

As per a CBS News report dated December 15, 2025, Nick Reiner was arrested around 9:15 p.m. and later booked on murder charges, with police saying he is now being held without bail after initially being listed at $4 million. Investigators have not publicly released a motive, detailed evidence, or a full account of what they believe happened inside the home. The case is expected to be presented to prosecutors for a charging decision, and Nick Reiner remains legally presumed innocent as the investigation continues.

What police have confirmed about Rob and Michele Reiner’s deaths so far?

Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found dead on Sunday at their home in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood, with the LAPD publicly characterizing the case as an “apparent homicide.” As per a CBS News report dated December 15, 2025, police said officers responded to the home at around 3:40 p.m. local time, and the investigation was handled by the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division.

Authorities have kept many key details out of the public record so far, including a motive and a description of the evidence detectives relied on. Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said,

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the Reiners, a tragic incident,”

Some death-related information has been reported through law enforcement sources, but it has not been laid out in full by police on the record. As per an Associated Press report dated December 15, 2025, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation said investigators believed the couple suffered stab wounds. Two sources familiar with the incident also described multiple stab wounds, while noting police have not released a detailed public narrative.

The forensic process is still central to what comes next. The Los Angeles County medical examiner typically determines an official cause and manner of death after examination and investigation, and those findings can later become part of a criminal case file.

Why Nick Reiner was arrested, what the LAPD has said, and what remains unproven?

Police have been specific about the timing of the arrest and careful about describing the proof behind it. As per the CBS News report, the LAPD said detectives located and arrested Nick Reiner at approximately 9:15 p.m. Sunday, hours after the initial response. The same report said police did not provide details about what led them to suspect Nick Reiner, beyond saying the investigation revealed he was allegedly responsible.

Bail status has also shifted in early reporting as records are updated. Authorities initially said Nick Reiner was being held on $4 million bail, but police later said in a statement that he was being held without bail. Online jail records showed a $4 million bail, and said it was not immediately clear what charges he would face at that time.

Beyond the arrest, much of what readers may see online remains unproven unless and until prosecutors file charges and evidence is tested in court. That includes questions about motive, whether anyone else is implicated, and what investigators believe happened in the hours leading up to the deaths. Police have signaled the case is moving toward a prosecutor review, but they have not publicly released the underlying investigative narrative.

Nick Reiner’s past has also been widely discussed in coverage, largely through his own prior comments and his creative work with his father. As per a Reuters report dated December 15, 2025, Nick Reiner previously spoke publicly about substance-use struggles, including periods of homelessness and repeated rehab stays. In past remarks referenced in the report, Nick Reiner said,

“When I was out there, I could’ve died,”

What charges could be filed next, and the California law readers keep asking about?

An arrest and booking do not equal a filed criminal case. As per CBS News, police said the case will be presented to prosecutors on Tuesday, meaning the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is expected to review evidence and decide what charges, if any, to file. If prosecutors move forward, the legal framework is typically grounded in California homicide statutes. California Penal Code § 187(a) defines murder as,

“the unlawful killing of a human being, or a fetus, with malice aforethought,”

As summarized in a California Department of Justice legal alert discussing the statute. California Penal Code § 189 outlines what qualifies as first-degree murder under California law, including willful, deliberate, and premeditated killings and certain felony-murder circumstances, as reflected in the code text published by FindLaw.

California Penal Code § 190.2 lists “special circumstances” that can increase potential penalties in first-degree murder cases, including circumstances that can involve multiple victims, depending on what is charged and proven, as reflected in FindLaw’s code text.

Public interest in this case is also tied to Rob Reiner’s cultural impact, but the criminal process now turns on evidence, filings, and court rulings. As per an Associated Press report dated December 15, 2025, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement reacting to the deaths,

“Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society...An acclaimed actor, director, producer, writer, and engaged political activist, he always used his gifts in service of others.”

Stay tuned for more updates.