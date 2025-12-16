Is your Powerball ticket a winner tonight? Check the winning numbers for the massive $1.1 billion jackpot

NEW YORK CITY - SEPTEMBER 05: Powerball tickets are displayed in a newsstand in Manhattan as the Powerball Jackpot now reaches $1.8 billion on September 05, 2025, in New York City. Saturday night's drawing will follow no winners from Wednesday's $1.4 billion grand prize, Powerball said. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

​Many people across the US are checking their tickets again as the Powerball jackpot has reached a huge $1.1 billion. The prize grew after no one won the top prize in the last drawing. Now, hopes are high once again as the latest numbers have been announced.

If you bought a ticket, this is the moment everyone waits for — finding out if luck finally showed up at your door.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Tonight

Here are the official winning numbers for the latest Powerball drawing:

23 – 35 – 59 – 63 – 68

Powerball number: 2

Power Play: 4X

Take a few minutes to carefully check every number on your ticket. Even matching some of the numbers can still win you money.

How Big Is the $1.1 Billion Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot now stands at $1.1 billion, making it one of the largest prizes ever in the game’s history. This is the sixth biggest Powerball jackpot so far and the second largest this year.

In earlier years, jackpots this big were very rare. But in the last few years, billion-dollar jackpots have become more common as more people buy tickets and jackpots roll over again and again.

Lump Sum vs Monthly Payments

If someone wins the jackpot, they get to choose how they want the money.

One option is the lump sum, which means taking the money all at once. For this jackpot, the lump sum is about $503.4 million before taxes.

The second option is yearly payments. This means the winner gets paid over 30 payments spread across 29 years. The payments start smaller and increase each year. Many people still choose the lump sum because they get the money immediately.

Were There Other Winners?

Even though no one won the full jackpot in recent drawings, many players still won big amounts. Powerball officials say that five tickets won $1 million, and two tickets won $2 million after matching most of the numbers.

This means you do not need all six numbers to walk away with a life-changing prize.

How Much Does a Powerball Ticket Cost?

A Powerball ticket costs $2 and can be bought in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Players can also add Power Play for extra money, which can increase certain prizes.

What Are the Odds?

The odds of winning the full jackpot are very small — about 1 in 290 million. Still, someone always ends up winning eventually.

So if you have a ticket, check it carefully. Tonight could be the night your life changes.