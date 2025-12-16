How old are the Genal brothers and what happened to Tucker Genal? Circumstances surrounding death of TikTok star explored

Tucker Genal (Photo: Instagram/@tuckergenal)

Influencer Tucker Genal passed away on December 11. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's website stated that his body was recovered from his home. The cause of death is confirmed to be suicide.

Tucker made content with his two brothers. He was 31, Carson is 28, and Connor is 27 years old. The brothers announced the news to the fans via an Instagram post.

They uploaded pictures with Tucker, and in the caption, Carson stated that he would never forget his brother. Calling Tucker his "best friend," Carson noted that he would always look up to him and follow in his footsteps. The content creator ended the message asking for privacy, so the family can mourn for Tucker properly.

"During this incredibly difficult time, we respectfully ask for privacy as we mourn and begin to navigate life without him. We are deeply grateful for the kindness and understanding shown to our family," he wrote.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Tucker got a degree in business administration from Furman University. He was also on the university's football team. Then he worked as a financial representative at Northwestern Mutual. Tucker worked as a social media coordinator at Kickasso's.

The Genal brothers' content explored

The three brothers are famous on TikTok, as their joint account, the Hustle House, has over 1.1 million followers. They mainly uploaded various challenge videos they recorded at home. On their second account, Genal Boys, they had over 44,000 followers.

The videos garnered millions of views, and some even featured their friend Korie McKennedy, who is also a Twitch streamer and TikToker. The brothers also had individual TikTok accounts.

Carson has 2.8 million followers, Tucker has 2.5 million, and Connor has over 1.1 million followers. Similarly, on Instagram, Carson has nearly 900,000 followers, Tucker has more than 342,000 followers, and Connor has over 392 followers.

The influencer brothers also have a YouTube channel, Genal Brothers, where they upload vlogs. It was created in 2020, and currently has over 620,000 subscribers. The last video was uploaded on November 23.

Meanwhile, under the announcement post on Instagram, many public figures and influencers shared their condolences. Brynn Rumfallo, Sevryn, Kendall Vertes, Dayna Marie, Michelle Kennelly, Deena Nicole Buckner, and Caitlyn Rae, among others, wrote heartfelt messages for Tucker Genal.

Korie McKennedy, the close friend of the Genal brothers, shared a tribute on Instagram story.

"Man ima miss you brother. I love you so much man may your beautiful soul rest in peace, life ain't gonna be the same without you," he wrote.

Sean Schutt, Tucker's close friend, uploaded a post, adding pictures and videos with him. In the caption, he recalled the close bond he shared with the influencer.

"Tucker You gave me my motivation you brought a light in me that I never even knew I had. You are the kindest most selfless person I knew. You always put others before yourself and you always knew how to care when no one else did. I don’t know where I would have been without you man," Sean stated.

Stay tuned for more updates on Tucker Genal.