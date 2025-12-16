"I'm so grateful": Celebrity Name That Tune contestant Jamieson Campo opens up about her experience on the show

Celebrity Name That Tune (Image via Fox)

Celebrity Name That Tune is officially striking a chord with viewers, bringing back its signature fast-paced, music-filled competition where contestants race against the clock to identify songs in just seconds.

Hosted once again by Emmy Award winner Jane Krakowski, with music legend Randy Jackson returning as bandleader, the Fox game show continues to blend pop culture, nostalgia, and quick-thinking fun.

Season 5 features two hour-long episodes per night, raising the stakes and the excitement. One of those episodes, titled “Just Another Day at the Office, Hair Raising Tunes,” airs tonight at 7:00 p.m. on Fox, with streaming available the following day on Hulu.

Among the contestants featured in the episodes is Jamieson Campo, a Tulsa-based theater artist who said the entire experience has been nothing short of surreal. During an interview with Fox 23, Campo said:

“I’m so grateful that I got to do all of it, and learning all of it and just seeing all of it. I’ve just been in awe of it.”

Jamieson Campo reflects on her Celebrity Name That Tune journey in the interview

In an interview with Fox 23, the Tulsa native told the interviewer with enthusiasm about how her song-guessing skills were actually shaped years ago during family car rides.

“This is a skill that my mom really tried to develop in us,” she said. “Long car rides, playing the scan game on the radio just to keep our mouths shut, I guess.”

That early “training” paid off. When asked just how fast she can identify a song, Campo didn’t hesitate.

“I can do I Wanna Dance with Somebody real quick,” she laughed. “Give me like two or three seconds on that one. Be in there.”

Despite her confidence, Campo admitted that filming a national TV show was overwhelming, describing the process from start to finish as “a whirlwind.”

“From filming to getting back to being here to doing it all. I’ve just seen so much of the hard work that goes into television production, even game shows.”

For Campo, who is deeply involved in Tulsa’s theater scene, the contrast between live performance and on-camera production was striking, as she explained:

“I believe there’s something special about live theater because it’s going to be different every time, and the audience affects it so much. In Tulsa, we have such a special community of artists… people that are doing it in Oklahoma just kind of for the love of it.”

She added that while television is “very timed and very exact,” it shares the same heart as theater. “That’s just kind of two different worlds, but the same baseline just kind of love-of-the-game stuff.”

Competing on Celebrity Name That Tune, Campo said her strategy was less about overthinking and more about staying present.

“Keep smiling and don’t freak out,” she said. “Make them laugh.”

She competed alongside fellow contestant Helena, and the two quickly formed a bond, as the theatre artist stated:

“We just resolved that we were going to give them the razzle dazzle. Whatever happened—just give them the razzle dazzle. And I think that we’ve accomplished that goal.”

Campo further told that one of the most unexpected highlights of filming came from Randy Jackson himself. She describes it as:

“Randy Jackson’s advice. I wanted to meet him forever, you know, way back on American Idol. He’s so quick and also just very quiet on stage with so much happening. He’ll just sneak them in there as he’s going. That was hilarious.”

When asked about what she’s most excited for viewers to see, one hits especially close to home.

“I would probably shout out my little sister for all of the country music that she had me listen to growing up here in Oklahoma,” Campo said. “We had a moment where I was like, ‘I know this song because of my little sister.’ And I am really excited for her to see that.”

Fans can catch new episodes of Celebrity Name That Tune at 7:00 p.m. on Fox, with the episode available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Stay tuned for more updates.