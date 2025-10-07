"A lifestyle change" - Celebrity Name That Tune's Lil Jon turns personal health into a mission for long-term family milestones

Lil Jon performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show (Image via Getty)

Lil Jon, known for his work in crunk music, has recently made personal health a central focus in his life, using it as a way to achieve long-term family goals for his daughter.

In an interview with Billboard ahead of his appearance on Celebrity Name That Tune, Jon shared how turning 50 prompted a reevaluation of his priorities.

“Health was already a lifestyle change, but more so now it’s a goal for me because I wanna be here for her first day of school. I wanna be here for her high school graduation. I wanna walk her down the aisle,” he said.

Jon’s approach combines physical fitness, mental health, and planning for his daughter’s milestones while continuing his professional commitments.

Celebrity Name That Tune star Lil Jon’s health journey and family-focused lifestyle changes

Career transitions and personal health

Jon has diversified his career beyond music, appearing on game shows, creating meditation albums, and participating in fitness competitions.

On Celebrity Name That Tune, which aired Monday, October 6, he competed against Chord Overstreet. Jon explained that when he turned "50," he began reevaluating his life and priorities during a Zoom interview with Billboard.

“I just chose mental health and my physical health over everything else, and that’s super important, as well as family,” he added.

He has done a number of professional activities, among them being a Super Bowl performance, going on tour with artists like Mariah Carey and Pitbull, and teaching Peloton classes.

Jon additionally mentioned that, in his opinion, it is very necessary to concentrate on doing what makes one "happy" after a long, successful career because people have one life to live.

Fitness goals connected to his daughter

Jon’s focus on fitness is directly tied to his role as a father. He trained for the Venice Muscle Beach competition after preparing for the Super Bowl stage.

Jon explained that he got in shape initially to look good for the "Super Bowl" stage, and that his training became a goal not just for personal achievement but to be present for his daughter’s life events.

“For me, just had a daughter in November. So it’s not just about me, it’s about being here for her,” Jon told Billboard.

He additionally highlighted that he plans to inspire people in the areas of health and fitness. Jon said that he wants to be a "role model" for those individuals who make excuses for their inability to get healthy or work out.

He mentioned that he maintained his great and busy performance schedule, which is made up of shows and trips on the weekends, without sacrificing the quality of his participation in a bodybuilding competition where he took third place, thereby becoming the first entertainer to take part in that competition.

Integrating health practices with professional life

Jon’s health strategy combines physical training with mental wellness. He has produced three meditation albums and balanced his training with ongoing professional commitments.

Jon explained that he managed to transform his "body" while performing every weekend, traveling on planes, navigating cities with limited healthy food options, and working in the studio.

Sharing his experience has also been part of his approach.

“A lot of people had already come to me and said I inspired them to get their health in order. I try to share knowledge as much as I can,” he noted.

His efforts reflect a deliberate lifestyle adjustment aimed at long-term health and being present for his daughter’s milestones, including her school and future significant events.

Stay tuned for more updates.