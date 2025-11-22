What happened to Gabriela Dawson on Chicago Fire? Character’s fate explained

Monica Raymund played Gabby Dawson (Photo by Getty Images)

Gabriela “Gabby” Dawson’s journey on Chicago Fire remains one of the show’s most emotional arcs, defined by high-stakes rescues, personal struggles, and a bittersweet exit that reshaped Firehouse 51.

Introduced as an original cast member in season 1, Dawson quickly became a core part of the series through her fearless work as a paramedic and her complicated relationship with Matthew Casey.

Monica Raymund portrayed Gabby Dawson across six seasons, and fans watched her navigate her personal and professional challenges.

She battled grief after a miscarriage and pursued her dream of motherhood through fostering and adoption.

Her eventual decision to leave Chicago for a humanitarian mission in Puerto Rico ended her longtime presence at 51.

Though she briefly returned in season 8, Dawson’s departure remains one of the franchise’s most impactful. Here is a breakdown of what happened to Gabby Dawson—and where her story currently stands.

Gabby Dawson’s journey on Chicago Fire

Gabriela Dawson began her career at Firehouse 51 as a paramedic. She quickly earned the respect of her colleagues through her skill and commitment to protecting civilians.

Throughout her six-season arc, Dawson took on complex emergencies that showcased her resourcefulness.

She took on dangerous rescues involving collapsing structures, explosive environments, and high-pressure medical calls.

Dawson also formed strong bonds with her team, particularly with Leslie Shay and Sylvie Brett. They served as her closest partners on Ambulance 61.

Her desire to grow professionally led her to pursue firefighter training, adding new responsibilities to her role. Dawson’s compassion inspired her to foster Louie and fight for his permanent custody.

Each storyline emphasized her resilience and empathy. Her departure for Puerto Rico came after years of intense service, unresolved challenges, and a need for personal change. Though her exit was abrupt, her legacy remained strongly tied to the firehouse.

It influenced characters long after she left and solidified her place as a foundational member of the team.

The highs and lows of Dawson and Casey’s relationship

Gabby Dawson and Matthew Casey’s relationship evolved over several seasons. It began as a slow-building connection between coworkers and grew into one of the show’s central romances.

Their bond deepened in season 2 when they officially began dating. They faced numerous challenges early on.

They had disagreements about job risks and the emotional strain of their demanding careers.

Their engagement and later marriage in the series’s 100th episode marked a hopeful turning point. However, their struggles only intensified.

Dawson’s pregnancy and subsequent miscarriage affected both characters. It created emotional distance and differing views on starting a family.

Their attempt to foster Louie briefly united them. Consequently, losing him to his biological father created lasting heartbreak.

By season 6, conflicting opinions about future parenthood widened the gap between them.

Dawson wanted to pursue a high-risk pregnancy despite medical warnings. Casey pushed for adoption to ensure her safety. These opposing desires created an impasse that neither could overcome.

Dawson’s decision to accept a humanitarian assignment in Puerto Rico placed further strain on their marriage.

Casey remained in Chicago, and the physical and emotional distance ultimately led to their separation and eventual divorce.

Why Dawson left Chicago Fire, and her future on the show

Gabby Dawson’s exit from Chicago Fire occurred in the season 6 finale. It happened after she received an unexpected offer to join a long-term relief mission in Puerto Rico. Initially, she hesitated. She believed her life in Chicago was still rooted at Firehouse 51 and with Casey.

However, ongoing disagreements about having children and lingering grief over their experiences with Louie pushed her toward making a life-changing decision.

After days of tension with Casey, Dawson returned to Chief Hatcher to request more information about the paramedic deployment. She ultimately chose to accept the position, leaving Chicago quietly and expecting to return eventually.

Season 7 revealed that the distance between her and Casey had grown, and the couple later divorced off-screen.

Dawson came back once more in season 8 for a brief appearance connected to a fundraiser, allowing her and Casey to share closure.

Although her visit sparked renewed emotions, she returned to Puerto Rico the next day. Since then, the series has kept the door open for future cameos.

With Casey and Brett now gone from Firehouse 51, Dawson’s return would require fewer narrative complications, making a guest appearance possible even if a full-time comeback remains unlikely.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on November 20, 2019, showrunner Derek Haas said this about Dawson's return,

"Creatively, it's inspiring to get to write for Monica because you know she's going to make anything that you write for her better than what you had in your head. She's been like that the six years that I got to work with her. You sit down to your computer and you know you're going to get to write Dawson coming back. It was awesome. Then, of course, she was delightful as always on set. It's just so fun writing for her. I mean, writing for her is a blast."

Catch Chicago Fire on NBC.