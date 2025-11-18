Why is there no new episode of Chicago Fire this week? Everything to know

Chicago Fire airs on NBC on Wednesdays (Image via Instagram/@nbconechicago)

Chicago Fire fans tuning in this Wednesday may be surprised to find that no new episode is airing, but the break is part of NBC’s planned fall schedule. The series has officially entered its mid-season hiatus after November 12, 2025.

Chicago Fire will resume with its winter premiere on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. It will pick up directly after Severide’s arson investigation and a second, unexpected fire.

Why Chicago Fire is off-air this week: Schedule explained

Chicago Fire is not airing a new episode this week. The series has officially entered its mid-season hiatus. The November 12, 2025, episode served as the Season 14 fall finale. This marked the early end of the show’s 2025 run.

One Chicago show usually stays on air through late November or early December. This year, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. all went on a break earlier than expected.

NBC’s holiday programming lineup takes the place of the show. On November 19, 2025, the network is airing a special broadcast of the latest movie, Wicked. The schedule continues through December with themed specials, movies, and event programming.

Chicago Fire’s fall finale ended on a cliffhanger. Severide and Van Meter’s arson investigation took a dangerous turn. A second fire erupted in the principal’s apartment building. The flames trapped the two investigators inside. At the same time, budget cuts created a new threat for Firehouse 51. Engine 51 could be decommissioned, putting Mouch’s future at risk.

Chicago Fire season 14 will return on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, airing immediately after the Chicago Med winter premiere.

Until then, viewers can stream current and past seasons on Peacock during the hiatus.

What happened in Chicago Fire's fall finale?

Chicago Fire’s fall finale delivered a tense and fast-paced hour filled with danger, reveals, and major uncertainty for Firehouse 51. The episode began with 51 responding to a fire at a high school. The building was empty because it was the weekend. Severide and the team rescued a custodian, the only person inside. After the flames were out, Severide quickly realized something was wrong. The fire did not look accidental.

The squad returned to investigate. They found gasoline on a scorched coffee machine. The device had been plugged into a smart plug. Severide discovered the fire had been set remotely by someone using an app. The target appeared to be the school’s principal, who was supposed to be in the building. However, he was not there because he was running late.

Severide and Van Meter dug deeper. They uncovered a disturbing online group where students said the principal was abusing them. The investigators worried the arsonist might strike again. They went to Cole’s apartment to warn him. Cole invited them inside. As they talked upstairs, a hooded figure entered the lobby. The figure lit a fire and fled.

The episode ended with flames spreading through the apartment building. Severide, Van Meter, and the principal were trapped on the upper floor as the fire grew. Their fate was left unknown.

Another storyline brought its own shock. Pascal learned the city planned to reallocate funds to prevent a teachers’ strike. The CFD would take the hit. Engine 51 was listed to be decommissioned. This put Mouch’s position and future at 51 at serious risk.

The finale closed on both cliffhangers. Severide and Van Meter’s lives were in danger, and Mouch’s career faced a sudden threat. Viewers will have to wait until January 7, 2026, to see what happens next.

Showrunner Andrea Newman told the Hollywood Reporter on October 3, 2025,

"There is one main theme and it felt very right for us going into the 14th season,” says Newman. “It is ‘Stories.’ The stories that are told to us, the stories that we tell ourselves and how that affects choices."

Catch Chicago Fire on NBC.