Physical: Asia: Which team was eliminated in the 1,200-kg Pillar Push Death Match?

Team Korea from Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)

Physical: Asia’s last segment, episodes 10-12, was released on November 18, 2025. Episode 10, titled Charge, opened with the 1,200-kg Pillar Push Death Match, in which three countries at risk of elimination competed.

Those teams were Korea, Australia, and Mongolia. Meanwhile, Team Japan had already advanced to Quest 5 by winning the first round of Quest 4.

All three unsafe teams pushed their limits and showcased their strengths, unwilling to lose the contest and go home.

However, in the end, Team Australia lost the game and was eliminated from the competition show.

With that, Teams Korea and Mongolia avoided the danger of being sent home and joined Team Japan in Quest 5 of Physical: Asia.

The outcome weighed heavily on the Australian athletes, who had been confident that they would make it to the finish line. Although disappointed, they were glad to be given the opportunity to represent their country on such a competitive platform.

How did Team Australia fare in the Pillar Push Death Match in Physical: Asia?







In the Pillar Push match, Dom, Katelin, and Alexandra represented Team Australia. The other three Australians – Robert (captain), Eddie, and Eloni – were barred from competing in this match since they had already participated in the first game of Quest 4.

The same rule applied to the other two teams as well. To win the round, the players had to complete 100 laps of pushing the pillar faster than their opponents. Whichever team finished last would get eliminated.

As soon as the round began, the Australians picked up their pace, confident in their strengths. Dom told the Physical: Asia cameras that although the 1,200kg weight felt light at first, to push it for 100 laps would be “brutal.”



“I knew this was gonna be a long haul,” he added.



During the initial rounds of the game, Team Australia maintained its top position, going neck-to-neck with the Koreans. However, shortly after, they fell behind the Koreans, tying with the Mongolians.

While speaking to the cameras, Alexandra spoke about how painful the push was, calling it “pure torture.”

While Korea remained in the lead, Australia battled it out against Mongolia. After 25 laps, Mongolia picked up its pace and overtook the Australians.

After a few more rounds, Teams Australia and Mongolia came neck and neck, finishing each lap at the same time.

Both teams continued to put their best foot forward, hoping not to finish last. Shortly after, Korea became the first team to finish the challenge and earn safety.

During the last 15 laps of the Death Match, both Teams, Australia and Mongolia, picked up their speed, trying to sprint to the end.



“Redlining, pushing 100, doing everything we can. Putting our blood, sweat, and tears into this,” Alexandra said.



Unfortunately, Team Australia fell behind, and by lap 96, Team Mongolia completed the challenge.

With that, Team Australia was eliminated from Physical: Asia. While reflecting on the outcome, Dom admitted that his pride was hurt, whereas Katelin broke down in tears, upset to be going home.

Before leaving the contest, the Australians smashed the moulds of the bodies, when their captain, MMA champion, Robert Whittaker, said:



“My team gave everything they had, and I’m proud of them. And I know Australia will be as well. I’ve grown a lot from this experience, and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”



The other athletes also expressed their gratitude for the opportunity and appreciated the remaining players in the contest.

Stay tuned for more updates.