Physical: Asia Finale – Who is the winner? Details explored

Netflix’s hit competition show, Physical: Asia, released its highly anticipated finale on November 18, 2025.

Titled All-Out Battle, the finale saw one country emerge victorious after overcoming an intense challenge in the last round of competition.

The two countries in the Final Quest, battling head-to-head, were Team Mongolia and Team Korea. While both put their all into the challenge to ensure a strong win, it was Team Korea that ultimately won Physical: Asia.

As the champion nation, Team Korea walked away not only with the title but also with ₩1 billion (~ $700,000).

The Final Quest, a six-on-six All-Out team match, included three games. Whichever country won two of the three games would be crowned the show’s winner.

Although it seemed like anyone’s game, Korea outpowered Mongolia and won the first two games. With that, they concluded the competition as winners without having to enter the third match.

How did the Final Quest of Physical: Asia play out?







Game 1: Wall-Pushing Match

In this match, both teams had to push a “central wall” into their opponent’s territory. The team that covered more of their opponent’s territory would win the match.

It comprised three lanes, each with a different-sized wall. The lightest wall weighed 100kg, the middle wall weighed 200kg, and the heaviest weighed 300kg. Each team’s goal was to push the walls as far as they could into their opponent’s territory.

Both Korea and Mongolia were allowed to distribute their team members as they saw fit during the match, meaning they could switch lanes and change athletes on each track if they wished to.

The wall-pushing match consisted of three rounds, and the team to win two rounds would emerge victorious. All they had to do to win each round was overpower them in at least two lanes out of the three.

Round 1: Team Mongolia won the first round by pushing the 200kg and 300kg weights into Korea’s territory.

Round 2: For this round, Korea focused on the heaviest and the lightest weights, with players interchanging lanes as required. Meanwhile, Mongolia changed its strategy as and when Korea did.

As soon as the round began, Sung-bin pushed the 100kg weight all the way to the end of Mongolia’s territory, putting Team Korea in the lead. Meanwhile, the rest focused on the heaviest wall.

Although Mongolia tried to push back, Korea overpowered them in the end and won the second round.

Round 3: In this round, both teams distributed their players across three lanes. Sung-bin played an important role, sprinting between two lanes and keeping the walls in Mongolia’s territory. Ultimately, Korea won the round by taking over lanes one and two.

With that, Team Korea won the first game of the Final Quest.

Game 2: Iron Ball Dragging Match

As losers of the first game, Mongolia was allowed to choose the second match. The options were the Infinite Tail Tag Match and the Iron Ball Dragging Match.

Team Mongolia chose the latter, confident they could outperform their opponents. As per the challenge’s rules, all six athletes from each team would be tethered to a large, iron ball.



“Your goal is to work together to reach and touch your team’s designated flag. There are five footholds within each lane. You have three minutes to complete your goal,” Master explained.



Whichever team failed to grab their flag within the time limit would lose the round. The game consisted of five rounds, and with every round, the weight of the iron balls was increased proportionally “to the sum of each team’s combined weight.”

While Mongolia’s total weight was 518kg, Korea’s was 537kg.

As per the rules, starting with round one, both teams had to take turns completing the challenge. If both finished the task successfully, the match would proceed to the second round.

However, if either failed, the game would end there, and the winner would be declared the winner.



“If there is no determined winner, then both teams will compete in a final simultaneous round. The team that reaches the flag first will be declared the winner,” Master added.



Round 1: This round was a scucces for both teams. Mongolia and Korea carried 100kg and 110kg weights, respectively.

Round 2: Teams Mongolia (180kg) and Korea (190kg) won this round, too.

Round 3: This round saw a similar result, as Mongolia successfully lifted their 260kg ball and Korea, their 270kg ball.

Round 4: This round was more difficult that the previous ones. Team Mongolia struggled with their 360kg ball, but ultimately won. The same happened with the Koreans with their 380kg ball.

Round 5: Mongolia had to lift a 410kg weight, whereas Korea had to lift a 430kg weight. Both countries tied in the round as they finished ith 35 seconds still remaining on the clock.

Consequently, they entered a tie-breaker round. There, they played simultaneously and pulled the same weight as in round five.

It was in this round that Team Korea outperformed the Mongolians and took home the title of Physical: Asia.

