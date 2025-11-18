Gabby's Dollhouse season 12 episode 5 ending explained: What is Cakey’s favorite thing about being a Gabby Cat?

Gabby's Dollhouse Season 12 (via Instagram @gabbysdollhouse)

Gabby's Dollhouse, the hit Netflix preschool series blending live-action and animation, follows eight-year-old Gabby as she slips on her cat-ear headband and shrinks into a vibrant dollhouse world teeming with furry friends.

Created by Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, the show debuted on January 5, 2021, and has since racked up 11 seasons, teaching kids about creativity, problem-solving, and kindness through songs, crafts, and cat chaos.

Season 12 dropped on Netflix on November 17, 2025, with five episodes packed with new adventures and a grown-up Gaby. It includes a tie-in to the September 2025 theatrical movie Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie, which amps up the interactive fun with dance-along cat ears.



In Episode 5, "Good to Be a Gabby Cat Game Show," we see instead of dollhouse dives, the cats crash Gabby's real bedroom for a memory-packed trivia bash. Amid the laughs and lights, when Cakey is asked what his favorite thing about being a Gabby cat is, he said:

“My favorite thing is making snacks with you."

With that, the group proceeds with a sprinkle party and “bakey with cakey”

The official synopsis for Gabby's Dollhouse season 12, reads -

"Follow Gabby and the Gabby Cats down the rainbow glittery trail to meet the Wizard of Meow, visit Cakey’s Cabinet Cafe, play a game show with the Gabby Cats, join CatRat the Brave on a quest, and go bananas with some treats that grant special powers."

Laila Lockhart Kraner voices and plays Gabby, the wide-eyed explorer whose real-kid energy grounds the whimsy. Her crew includes Tucker Chandler as loyal sidekick Pandy Paws, the fluffy kitten who hugs first and asks questions later.

Juliet Donenfeld is Cakey Cat, the sprinkle-shedding baker with a knack for turning tears into treats; and the rotating cast has the likes of Samara Lee (MerCat), Tara Strong (Kitty Fairy), and Donovan Patton (CatRat).

Gabby's Dollhouse season 12 episode 5 ending explained: A trivia of memories and activities

The plot kicks off each episode with a Meow Meow Mailbox delivery sparking dollhouse mayhem, ending in a "Cat of the Day" craft segment. Season 12 ups the ante with entrepreneurial twists and power-up fruits, but episode 5 shines the spotlight on what makes these cats family.

At its core, the show draws from Johnson and Twomey's playbook: everyday objects become portals to empathy, much like Blue's paw prints. With over 200 million streams and a shelf of Spin Master toys, it's a staple for tots navigating big feelings in small packages.

In episode 5, Gabby gathers the Gabby Cats in her bedroom dollhouse for a game show. She then pinches her headband and all the cats magically appear in their lively form. She then introduces all the Gabby cats - Carlita, Kitty Fairy, Baby Box, Pillow Cat, Dj Catnip, CatRat, Cakey, MerCat, and Pandy.

The game show begins with a trivia, with Gabby asking the question for the first contestant,

“Who loves to bake and who sprinkles when he shakes?”

The other contestants guess the answer is Cakey. Then Cakey shares how his favorite thing about being a Gabby cat is to make snacks with Gabby. Then Cakey and the group make CatRat’s favorite sandwich and yummy buggies.



The show continues the trivia game with other cats like the DJ Catnip who loves to dance with his instruments and wiggly wigs. DJ then shares his favorite songs and the group joins him in Boogie-woogie dance.

Gaby talks about Carlita and how she loves to "move, vroom and zoom in the room" and take others to cat-tastic places. Pandy and Gaby join Carlita on a memory ride. The next contestant, Baby Box, loves glue and glitter. His favorite moment about being a Gabby Cat is all the crafty adventures they had together.

Then we see the Gabby cat CatRat, who is too cute to be a good bad guy. Then Gaby’s actual cat Floyd appears on the screen, accompanied by “Our Floyd song” sung by the group.

Lastly, we see Pandy singing and showing his appreciation by revisiting all the memories he had with the Gabby Cats and how this nostalgia makes it his favorite thing about being a Gabby Cat. The episode ends with a warm and heartfelt Gabby cat group hug.

Stream all seasons of Gabby's Dollhouse on Netflix now.

