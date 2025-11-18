Envious season 2: Release date, where to watch, and what to expect

Actress Griselda Siciliani who plays Vicky on the show. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)

Netflix’s well-loved Spanish romantic comedy drama series Envious returned to the streaming platform for its season 2 premiere on February 5, 2025. The first season of the show debuted on September 18, 2024, and quickly became a success amongst its viewers and audience.

The main storyline of the show is about a 39-year-old woman called Vicky, played by Griselda Siciliani, who is unhappy in her own life because of how she continues to compare herself to people around her. Her main goal in life seems to be to get hold of the perfect life, the perfect man, the most suitable marriage, and beautiful babies of her own.

However, after continuously trying to find people whom she could potentially marry, she got extremely disappointed and had to come to the realization that she needed to fix her own worldview to feel happier than she was before.

In season 2 of Envious, which is available to watch on Netflix’s streaming platform, Vicky ends up reuniting with her former partner, Dani, after he finally caves in to her demands to propose to her.

However, even after she finally gets what she wants, that is to finally be able to get married, she finds herself missing her previous partner, Matias. Despite the fact that Matias was very clear about not wanting to get married or have children anytime soon, he seemed to have brought out sparks in Vicky that she missed.

Details explored on everything that happened in season 2 of Envious, when it was released, and where viewers can watch the show

Netflix’s Envious’s season 2, which premiered on the streaming platform on February 5, 2025, is a Spanish romantic comedy drama series. The first episode of season 2 of the show opened with a rhetorical dream that Vicky had in which she got into a minor car accident, with the car in front of her being driven by Matias, her former partner, and the car behind her being driven by Dani, her boyfriend, who finally proposed to her.

Vicky had previously spent 10 years with Dani in a stable relationship, but ended up breaking things off after she realized that he had no intention of proposing to her anytime soon, whereas all she wanted to do was get married and settle down.

However, things changed quickly and while she had a casual relationship with Matias, a young man who made her feel free-spirited but had no intention of getting married, Dani came back into her life and proposed to her.

Throughout season 2 of the show, Vicky plans her extremely lavish and extravagant wedding to Dani, who continues to shower her with promises of stability, money, and a decent marriage, but Vicky realizes that neither of them has any passion in their relationship.

She continues to crave the kind of bond that she used to share with Matias, who, despite not being able to promise her a predictable future, made her feel giddy in love. Towards the end of the season, Vicky is shown attending her engagement party, after quite a few panic attacks at the thought of having to spend the rest of her life tethered to a man like Dani.

In the middle of the party, she goes over to Matias’s Chinese restaurant to get her dog back and ends up coming to the realization that her heart might actually belong to him.

