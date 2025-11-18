Complete cast breakdown of Keeper: Who plays whom & where you’ve seen them before

Director of Keeper, Osgood Perkins. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Veteran director Osgood Perkins, who is known for creating some of the most sublime horror movies in recent times, returned to the theatres with his newest release, Keeper, which hit the screens on November 14, 2025, worldwide.

The folk and body horror film, written by Nick Lepard, focuses on the life of Malcolm, who is a doctor, and his girlfriend, Liz. The storyline and plot of the movie are about how Malcolm took Liz to a lonely cabin in the woods to celebrate their one-year anniversary, but things end up getting haywire when Liz tastes a slice of a mysterious cake left out for them by the caretaker.

Following that, Liz has continual nightmares and visions of a bloodied woman and a pregnant woman, both of whom resemble her face. Towards the end of the movie, Liz ends up killing Malcom after finding out that he had a 200-year-old curse, which prompted him to lure young women to the cabin to feed them to ghostly spirits just to retain his youth.

One of the biggest reasons behind Perkins’ movie’s success is the stellar cast, who played some of the most difficult characters.

Actors like Tatiana Maslany, Rossif Sutherland, Birkett Turton, and Claire Friesen are known faces to the audience who were a part of the movie. Keep reading the article to find out the entire cast and crew list, and also details about the actors’ previous roles that made them famous.

Details explored on the entire cast list of Osgood Perkins’ Keeper (2025)

Osgood Perkins’ new horror film Keeper (2025) was released on November 14, 2025, and received critical acclaim for its interesting storyline and plot arcs, along with its stellar cast.

Veteran actress Tatiana Maslany plays the role of one of the main protagonists of the show called Liz. Tatiana, who is an Emmy-winning actress, is popularly known for her multiple clone roles in the TV show called Orphan Black. In addition to that, she is well-known for her role as Jennifer Walters in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Actor Rossif Sutherland plays the role of Doctor Malcolm Westbridge. He has previously acted in well-lauded TV series like Reign and The Handmaid’s Tale, while also being a part of movies like Possessor. Another reason why he is popular in the entertainment industry is that he is the son of actor Donald Sutherland.

Actor Birkett Turton, who plays Darren Westbridge in Keeper , is primarily known for being a part of the TV show production of Chapelwaite and the movie Come True. He was also a part of another Osgood Perkins movie called The Monkey, which was released in 2025 and is also another horror movie.

, is primarily known for being a part of the TV show production of Chapelwaite and the movie Come True. He was also a part of another Osgood Perkins movie called The Monkey, which was released in 2025 and is also another horror movie. Actress Eden Weiss, who plays the character of Minka on the show, is a fairly new actor and has previously not taken part in any well-known movies or TV shows.

Actress Claire Friesen plays the role of Ada in the movie, had a significant role in the popular TV show called The Detour, and starred in the film called Violation.

Actress Tess Degenstein, who plays the character of Maggie, is publicly known for her role in the TV show called The Righteous Gemstones and in the movie called Extraterrestrial.

Actress Christin Park, who is popularly known for her roles in The Good Doctor and Firefly Lane, plays Leslie in Keeper.

Young actor Glen Gordon plays the character of the teenage version of Malcolm in the show and is known for his performance in the TV show The Terror.

Actor Logan Pierce plays the role of the young version of Darren and has previously been a part of the Gabby Duran & The Unsittables project.

Stay tuned for more updates.