Envious season 1 recap: Everything to know before season 2 airs

Actor Griselda Siciliani who plays Vicky. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA)

Netflix’s Envious is a romantic comedy drama series written by Carolina Aguirre and directed by Gabriel Medina is produced in Argentina and originally made in Spanish. The first season of the show premiered on September 18, 2024, and quickly became quite a hit amongst the viewers and audience on the streaming platform.

The show has Griselda Siciliani as the main protagonist of the show, who is a 39 year old woman called Vicky.

Vicky’s main issue in her life is the fact that she is yet to get married and is the last single woman in her entire friend group.

Slowly, Vicky realizes that the only thing she can truly focus on is making herself happy instead of fixating on what everyone around her is doing.

In the first season show, Vicky has a boyfriend called Danny and ends up breaking up with him after she gives him an ultimatum about proposing to her, and he does not follow her instructions.

She also takes therapy on the regular to try to figure out why she is so unhappy all the time, but does not end up finding a plausible solution to help herself.

However, despite all the hurdles she faces, a man who truly makes Vicky happy is Matias, but he is somebody with no intention of settling down, getting married, or even having kids.

Details explored on everything that happens in season 1 of Netflix’s drama romcom Envious

Netflix’s Envious focuses on the life of 39 year old Vicky, who is extremely unhappy with everything in her life.

Throughout season 1, she cannot help but continue to compare herself to her friends, her neighbors, and even strangers, and continue to feel miserable about why she still was not married to the love of her life and had a seemingly perfect life.

In one of the first few episodes of the show, Vicky ends up meeting this guy called Matias, a carefree man, in the Chinese restaurant near her apartment building.

Both of them end up hitting it off instantly, and Matias tries his best to joke around and make her feel better on a day when she was feeling horrible.

However, despite all their bonding, something that is made very clear is that Matias has no plans of settling down and getting married and then having kids, whereas Vicky’s entire life goal seems to be those things.

In addition to that, both of them have completely different types of parental trauma from their childhood.

Throughout the season, Vicky also ends up breaking up with her boyfriend, Danny, after he does not propose to her, even after she gives him an ultimatum.

Just to make Danny jealous, Vicky also ends up having an on-again, off-again relationship with her boss called Nicolas.

Despite the fact that her life becomes miserable while she is with him, she continues to stay with him.

She continues to hope that she could get married to him, but ultimately ends up finding out that he is still married to his former wife, and they are not divorced.

Envious also shows how Vicky suddenly stops seeing her therapist on a whim when she realizes that her sessions were not going in her favor.

Season 1 of the show ends on a cliffhanger and does not provide a solution for Vicky’s issues.




